Scenes from the high school boys volleyball 5A state championship tournament at the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Friday, May 9, 2025.

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

Mr. Volleyball

Trey Thornton, Maple Mountain, Opp, Sr.

.431 hitting %, 422 kills, No. 16 nationally in hitting % for two-time state champs.

5A Player of the Year

Corbin Batista, Alta, OH, Sr.

40 service aces, .370 hitting %, 21 blocks, 56 digs

5A Playoff MVP

Trey Thornton, Maple Mountain, Opp, Sr.

1 of 9 Corbin Batista, Alta | Taylor Shae Media 2 of 9 Trey Thornton, Maple Mountain | Provided by Maple Mountain 3 of 9 Landon Chism, Bountiful | Provided by Bountiful 4 of 9 Manase Storey, Maple Mountain | Provided by Maple Mountain 5 of 9 JJ Serre, Wasatch | Provided by Wasatch 6 of 9 Kaleb Puikkonen, Alta | Taylor Shae Media 7 of 9 Taft Hillman, Maple Mountain | Provided by Maple Mountain 8 of 9 Yuse Jones, Olympus | Provided by Olympus 9 of 9 Evan Straw, Springville | Provided by Springville

5A First Team

Landon Chism, Bountiful, OH, Jr. — 312 kills, .300 hitting %, 2.5 SR rating, 229 digs, 40 aces, 25 blocks

Manase Storey, Maple Mountain, MB, Sr. — .498 hitting %

JJ Serre, Wasatch, Opp, Jr. — 268 kills, .298 hitting %, 3.6 kills/set

Kaleb Puikkonen, Alta, Middle, Sr. — 37 aces, 0.310 hitting %, 40 blocks, 13 digs

Taft Hillman, Maple Mountain, S, Jr. — 964 assists, 10.6 assists/set

Yuse Jones, Olympus, OH/Middle, Sr. — 351 kills, 11′2″ touch, 37 vertical

Evan Straw, Springville, MB, Sr. — .346 hitting %, 2.20 passing, 56 blocks, 164 digs

1 of 7 Kamohoalii Chan, Spanish Fork | Provided by Spanish Fork 2 of 7 Chase Billeter, Wasatch | Provided by Wasatch 3 of 7 Luke Michaelis, Cedar Valley | Provided by Cedar Valley 4 of 7 Connor Burleson, Bountiful | Provided by Bountiful 5 of 7 Kainoa Evans, Bountiful | Provided by Bountiful 6 of 7 Gabe Lincoln, Olympus | Provided by Olympus 7 of 7 Carson Tovey, Viewmont | Provided by Viewmont

5A Second Team

Kamohoalii Chan, Spanish Fork, OH, Sr.

Chase Billeter, Wasatch, OH, Jr.

Luke Michaelis, Cedar Valley, Opp, Jr.

Connor Burleson, Bountiful, OH, Jr.

Kainoa Evans, Bountiful, S, Sr.

Gabe Lincoln, Olympus, S, Jr.

Carson Tovey, Viewmont, Opp, Jr.

5A Third Team

Preston Taylor, Salem Hills, OPP, Sr.

McKay Beattie, Maple Mountain, Libero, Fr.

Jayden Roberts, Alta, OH, Jr.

Dallin Lether, Viewmont, S, Jr.

Matheus Borges, Maple Mountain, OH, Jr.

Jameson Morzelewski, Brighton, OH, Jr.

Aidan Sanford, Bountiful, OH, So.

5A Honorable Mention