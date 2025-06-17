Composite image of the high school girls lacrosse players of the year in 2025.

The level of skill in high school girls lacrosse gets better every year, and the 2025 season was the best yet. Nobody did it better than this year’s Deseret News girls lacrosse players of the year.

Two of the three ultimately hoisted the state championship trophy, but regardless, Farmington’s Hailey Larsen, Olympus’ Lizzie Anne and Bear River’s Shelby Wilkinson were elite goal scorers and playmakers in their respective classifications.

Here’s a closer look at the 2025 Deseret News girls lacrosse Players of the Year.

Farmington midfielder Hailey Larsen (24) drives the ball toward the goal while defended by Riverton defender Maizee McCurdy (23) during a semifinal game in the 6A high school girls lacrosse state tournament held at Dumke Field in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

6A Player of the Year

Hailey Larsen, Farmington, Sr.

One of the top players in 6A a year ago, Farmington senior Hailey Larsen elevated her game to the next level this season in leading the Phoenix to a state championship.

She did so with play on the field, but also tremendous leadership that the whole team could rally behind.

“Hailey is a three-time team captain, someone I relied on to be a leader on and off the field. She and the other captains were always the hardest working and accountable players on the roster,” Farmington coach Chris MacAulay said.

Larsen finished the season with 63 goals, 40 assists, 51 ground balls and 23 caused turnovers. She was one of three Farmington players who surpassed 100 points this season, a formidable attack that opposing teams struggled to contain all season.

Her skill in the face-off circle was another huge asset for Farmington as she finished with 332 draw wins and 252 draw controls.

“Her amazing abilities at the draw were paramount to our success, giving us decisive possession advantages in just about every single game we played this year. But she wasn’t just great at the draw,” MacAulay said.

Olympus midfielder Lizzie Anne (17) controls the ball while guarded by Park City defenders Lily Yatkeman (44) and Lily Schwartz (6) during the championship game of the 5A high school girls lacrosse state tournament held at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

5A Player of the Year

Lizzie Anne, Olympus, Sr., MF

In the five years girls lacrosse has been a sanctioned UHSAA sport, Olympus has always benefitted from a talented roster.

Senior Lizzie Anne bested them all in a record-breaking senior season.

The Penn State commit set a new school record with 108 goals, equal to the total she scored in the three prior years — which included an injury-shortened sophomore season.

In addition to finishing as the single-season goal scoring leader in Olympus history, she’s second all-time in career assists, points and single-season assists. She only trails her twin sister, Sarah Anne.

“Lizzie Anne has cemented her place as one of the most prolific lacrosse players in Olympus High School history. A four-year varsity starter and team captain, Lizzie led with both her skill and presence on and off the field,” Olympus coach Zana Spratling said.

Anne was an elite finisher with a 76% shooting percentage. She also finished with 122 draw controls this season, third all-time in school history. She finished with 206 career goals, also third all time.

“After overcoming a significant ACL injury early in her career, she returned stronger than ever, showing grit, leadership, and relentless work ethic. Her ability to dominate the draw, distribute with precision, and score with creativity made her one of the most complete players in the state,” Spratling said.

Bear River’s Shelby Wilkinson drives past Waterford’s Kenzie Sevy during the 4A girls lacrosse state championship game against Waterford at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 22, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

4A Player of the Year

Shelby Wilkinson, Bear River, Sr., MF

In her four years at Bear River, Shelby Wilkinson epitomized winning.

During her time as a midfielder for the Bears, her teams went a combined 67-1 with four state championships.

She finished with 441 career points, the most in state history, including 145 points (89 goals, 56 assists this season).

“Shelby was a great leader of our team this season, she was the kind of player who always put the group’s success above individual accolades. Her team-first attitude set the tone for everything we did, and her leadership on and off the field helped bring out the best in everyone around her,” Bear River coach Jeff Webb said.

Wilkinson was always at her best late in the season, when the games mattered most. In Bear River’s four playoff wins this season, she tallied 15 goals and seven assists.

“Whether it was making a crucial play or encouraging a teammate, she showed up in every moment with intensity and poise. Her biggest strengths were her vision, consistency and relentless work ethic, she never took a play off and always made the smart decision,” Webb said.