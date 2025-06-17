People walk on the Southern Utah University campus in Cedar City on Wednesday April 7, 2021.

Southern Utah University athletic director Doug Knuth is stepping down from his position, the school announced in a Tuesday release.

The news was first reported by Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

“As much as I have enjoyed my time at SUU, I need to be closer to my family at this time,” Knuth said in a statement. “It has been a privilege to work with the coaches, staff and student-athletes. I couldn’t be more excited for the new opportunities that are coming.”

Knuth was hired by SUU in December 2022 after spending nine years as athletic director at Nevada.

McMurphy previously reported in May that SUU was “under investigation for potential Title IX violations in multiple sports.” Knuth called McMurphy’s claims “false reporting” in a May 2 social media post.

Knuth’s brief stint at SUU saw the athletic department reach its highest-ever Academic Progress Rate and begin several projects to improve athletic facilities on campus.

Additionally, SUU gymnastics captured consecutive MPSF titles and the school’s women’s basketball team won both the WAC regular-season and conference tournament championships to reach the NCAA Tournament.

Retired Judge Tom Higbee will serve as SUU’s interim athletic director beginning on July 15 as the school searches for a permanent replacement.

“We are grateful for Doug’s time and commitment to SUU’s athletic department,” SUU president Mindy Benson said in a statement. “We recognize Doug’s accomplishments on fundraising initiatives for facility improvements, strengthening the student-athlete experience, and building a vibrant game-day culture. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”