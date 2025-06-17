Brigham Young University center Fousseyni Traore (45) prepares to take a foul shot during an NCAA men’s basketball game against UC Riverside held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

Fousseyni Traore has officially reached the professional ranks.

The former BYU big man has signed with the French club SIG Strasbourg, the team announced Tuesday.

Traore appeared in 128 games — making 63 starts — for the Cougars across collegiate four seasons, averaging 10.4 points and 6.8 rebounds as a consistent double-double threat and longtime fan favorite.

A three-time all-conference honoree, the Mali native ranks first at BYU in career field goal percentage (61.1%), sixth in rebounds (869) and 24th in points scored (1,338). He posted 21 double-doubles and scored 20 or more points on eight different occasions.

“I’ll always be grateful for BYU,” Traore told reporters following the Cougars’ Sweet 16 loss to Alabama this past March. “It changed my life forever. (Playing there) was one of the best things ever to happen to me.”

Founded in 1929, SIG Strasbourg currently competes in the French Pro A League and finished 12-18 in its most recent campaign.