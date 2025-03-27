Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1), Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) and Brigham Young Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) attend a press conference after the Brigham Young Cougars lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88.

NEWARK, N.J. — As BYU’s season ends with a 113-88 loss to Alabama in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, so too do the careers of four Cougar seniors.

Without the contributions of Trevin Knell, Trey Stewart, Fousseyni Traore and Mawot Mag, BYU certainly wouldn’t have reached the Sweet 16 this season. All four leave behind unique, accomplished legacies in Provo.

Knell, Stewart and Traore were all Cougar lifers, sticking with the program through a conference transition, a coaching change and everything in between.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Clearly such persistence paid off — they became part of one of the most memorable campaigns in program history.

“Me and Trev were talking about how sticking it out really grows your character and it makes the wins even sweeter,” Stewart told reporters following Thursday’s loss. “We’ve been through a lot, looking through the conference change, everything. A lot of adversity in our careers. But we’ve stayed the course, we’ve stayed the course. Then now how the season went, we just had an immense amount of joy and so much gratitude for how it ended. We just have a lot of gratitude.”

1 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) and Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) talk to media at a press conference after the Brigham Young Cougars lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 2 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1), Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) and Brigham Young Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) attend a press conference after the Brigham Young Cougars lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 3 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars forward Mawot Mag (0) listens during a press conference after the Brigham Young Cougars lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 4 of 40 BYU head basketball coach Kevin Young speaks at a press conference after the Brigham Young Cougars lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 5 of 40 Alabama Crimson Tide forward Max Scharnowski (45), Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) and Alabama Crimson Tide forward Aiden Sherrell (22) surround Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) during the second half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 6 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars center Keba Keita (13) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 7 of 40 Alabama Crimson Tide forward Mouhamed Dioubate (10) tries to get the ball away from Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) during the second half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 8 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) and Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) hug after the Brigham Young Cougars lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 9 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) shoots over Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) during the second half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 10 of 40 Alabama Crimson Tide forwards Aiden Sherrell (22) and Jarin Stevenson (15) guard Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) during an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 11 of 40 BYU players hug during the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 12 of 40 People wait for the Brigham Young Cougars to play the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 13 of 40 Blake Shepherd plays the drums with the BYU Roc Band as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 14 of 40 Tom Holmoe, BYU's athletic director, watches the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 15 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars forwards Mihailo Boskovic (5) and Richie Saunders (15) guard Alabama Crimson Tide forward Derrion Reid (35) during the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 16 of 40 From right, Dave Studdert, Luke Studdert and Lanie Studdert, all of Midway, cheer and smile as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 17 of 40 Katie Studdert holds a poster of President Donald Trump dressed in BYU clothes as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 18 of 40 People watch as Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) lays on the ground with a bloody nose during the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 19 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) yells to his teammates as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 20 of 40 BYU assistant basketball coach John Linehan and Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) wave to the crowd as they leave the court after losing an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game to the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 21 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars guards Dallin Hall (30) and Trey Stewart (1) guard Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) in the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 22 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) moves around Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) during the second half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 23 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) shoots between Alabama Crimson Tide guards Mark Sears (1) and Aden Holloway (2) during the second half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 24 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) shoots in front of Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) during the second half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 25 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 26 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) moves around Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) during the second half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 27 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars guards Dawson Baker (25) and Dallin Hall (30) hug after losing an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 28 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars forwards Mihailo Boskovic (5) and Richie Saunders (15) hug after losing an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 29 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) and Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) leave the locker room after losing an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 30 of 40 BYU head basketball coach Kevin Young yells as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 31 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) passes the ball over Alabama Crimson Tide center Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 32 of 40 Alabama Crimson Tide forward Jarin Stevenson (15) knocks the ball away from Brigham Young Cougars forward Mihailo Boskovic (5) in the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 33 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) dribbles around Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) during the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 34 of 40 Nick Pericle plays corn hole with other BYU fans outside of the Prudential Center before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 35 of 40 People arrive at the Prudential Center before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 36 of 40 Mary Diehl and Maria Miles, who traveled from the Boston area to cheer on BYU, watch their husbands pose for a spin camera outside of the Prudential Center before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 37 of 40 Rush Budge, from Saratoga Springs, gets his face painted by Sister Lovely outside of the Prudential Center before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 38 of 40 Seth Konopasek and Ryan Freeman play corn hole outside of the Prudential Center before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 39 of 40 Jon Budge and Rush Budge, from Saratoga Springs, play Connect 4 outside of the Prudential Center before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 40 of 40 BYU alumni Steve Nabrotzky, from Tennessee, arrives at the Prudential Center before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Knell first arrived at BYU in 2019, playing in 150 games and emerging as one of the all-time greatest Cougar shooters. He made 239 3-pointers at a 40% clip, scoring 1,099 points overall.

“It’s been awesome to represent BYU on my chest the last six years,” Knell said. “BYU is my family. As soon as I knew Coach (Kevin Young) was getting the job, I wanted to post (on social media) just to let everybody know that I was all in. Like Trey said, it makes the wins a lot sweeter when you’re with a program and you stick it out.

“... This family that we have now at BYU is going to last a lifetime. Super grateful to Cougar Nation, to my family, everything. Just a ton of gratitude for the opportunity to be able to play for this program.”

Following four years at Rutgers, Mag landed at BYU for his final collegiate season and emerged as one of the most valuable Cougars down the stretch as an elite defender and reliable 3-point threat.

Without his clutch defense on Wisconsin’s John Tonje in the final seconds of last weekend’s Round of 32 contest, BYU may not have advanced past the Badgers and into the Sweet 16.

It was a stop that will never be forgotten by the Cougar faithful.

“It means everything being a Cougar, just the pride and also just the environment,” Mag said. “The fans are always engaged. It means a lot to me. I’m glad I came here and I finished my college career at BYU.”

Stewart played sparingly in his first three years as a Cougar, only to break out in Big 12 play this season and become another trusted rotation weapon in Kevin Young’s arsenal.

Already a fan favorite from the day he got to campus, Stewart’s hustle, defensive efforts and a number of clutch 3-pointers only further cemented such status as a senior.

“I’m grateful for every single one of my brothers,” Stewart said. “I lived with Fouss my whole career and Trev has been my brother. Even the new people that came in like (Mag). (Kevin Young), I trusted him immediately. Even when I wasn’t playing, I had tremendous amount of respect because of the way he approached everything. He treated me like a man and I respect that, and all my teammates still treated me the same.

“So yeah, regardless of the ups and downs, obviously I’m happy that I got a chance to end my college career playing a little bit more. But regardless of it all, I have the same relationship with all of them regardless of results because they’re all amazing men, they all have amazing character.”

And then there’s Traore.

The big man from Mali was thrust into the starting lineup unexpectedly as a freshman and never looked back, averaging more than 10 points and nearly seven rebounds per game in his career as a beast in the low post.

The Marriott Center will never be the same without rolling chants of “Fooouuussssss” filling the building after his boogying for a bucket.

“I’ll always be grateful for BYU,” Traore said. “It changed my life forever. (Playing there) was one of the best things ever to happen to me.”