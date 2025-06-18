Texas Tech wide receiver Caleb Douglas (5) during a game against Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz.

Like the running back position, the Big 12 lost a lot of its top wide receiving talent to the NFL this offseason.

There were eight Big 12 wide receivers taken during the 2025 NFL draft, headlined by a pair of top-10 picks in Colorado’s Travis Hunter and Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan.

Even a handful of league tight ends made their way onto an NFL roster this offseason, among them seventh-round draft pick — and former basketball player — Caleb Lohner of Utah, as well as several who signed free-agent deals.

That led to many conference teams digging deep into the transfer portal to bolster their receiving options for the 2025 season.

How did that impact the league?

Which top receivers are coming back in 2025 and can provide stability for their respective teams?

Here’s a team-by-team overview of the wide receiver and tight end rooms around the league, ranked from best to worst.

1. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Projected starters

WR: Caleb Douglas

2024 stats: 60 receptions, 877 receiving yards, 6 TDs

WR: Coy Eakin

2024 stats: 49 receptions, 652 receiving yards, 7 TDs; 1 of 2 passing, 20 passing yards, 1 TDs

WR: Reggie Virgil

2024 stats (at Miami, Ohio): 41 receptions, 816 receiving yards, 9 TDs

TE: Terrance Carter Jr.

2024 stats (at Louisiana): 48 receptions, 689 receiving yards, 4 TDs

Josh Kelly was WR1 for the Red Raiders last season, when he had over 1,000 yards receiving, but Douglas was a solid second option.

Douglas, a senior, now takes over the mantle of top dog and is second among returning receivers league-wide with his 877 yards last season.

The 6-foot-4 Douglas had four games of 100 or more receiving yards in 2024 and should be a preseason all-conference selection, with the potential to earn All-America honors this year.

Eakin led the Red Raiders in touchdown receptions last season and was tied for ninth in the league in that category. The junior has established himself as an integral part of Texas Tech’s passing attack and should see that increase in 2025.

Virgil comes to the Red Raiders as an electrifying addition out of the transfer portal following a breakthrough 2024 season.

The 6-foot-2 Virgil will line up outside opposite Douglas, while Eakin will move inside to the slot, even at 6-foot-3, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, giving the Red Raiders a significant height advantage over their defenders.

Carter is the latest in a line of tight end transfers for the Red Raiders. He had a breakout season for Louisiana last year and should be in the mix for a sizable role in 2025.

Also watch for: Micah Hudson, a five-star talent and the highest-rated signee in school history, briefly left for Texas A&M before returning to the Red Raiders after spring ball. He had eight catches and 123 receiving yards last season and should be in line for a bigger role this year, even with the amount of high-end talent in Lubbock.

Former Incarnate Word receiver Roy Alexander also transferred to Texas Tech this offseason and is coming off a 1,000-yard campaign.

Johncarlos Miller II, who had 122 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2024 as a transfer, helped back up Jaylin Conyers at tight end last season. With Conyers off to the NFL, Carter and Miller could provide a dynamic tight end duo for the Red Raiders.

TCU wide receiver Eric McAlister (88) is forced to the sideline by Central Florida defensive back Sheldon Arnold Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. | Richard W. Rodriguez, Associated Press

2. TCU Horned Frogs

Projected starters

WR: Eric McAlister

2024 stats: 39 receptions, 762 receiving yards, 5 TDs

WR: Jordan Dwyer

2024 stats (at Idaho): 78 receptions, 1,192 receiving yards, 12 TDs; 1 carry, 0 rushing yards

WR: Joseph Manjack IV

2024 stats (at Houston): 22 receptions, 351 receiving yards, 3 TDs; 1 carry, minus-2 rushing yards; 2 of 3 passing, 29 passing yards, 1 interception

TE: DJ Rogers

2024 stats: 12 receptions, 142 receiving yards, 2 TDs

While TCU lost its top three receivers to the NFL, including a pair of draft picks in Jack Bech and Savion Williams, the Horned Frogs still look solid at the top of the depth chart at the position.

That’s because TCU managed to scour the portal for contributors that should work well with a solid returning talent in McAlister.

The 6-foot-3 senior was second on the team last year in receiving yards and his 19.5 per-catch average is tops among all Big 12 returning receivers.

The former Boise State star is in position to be WR1 for the Horned Frogs this year.

Dwyer, a four-star transfer from Idaho, is also a tremendous talent that should be a handful for TCU opponents.

McAlister and Dwyer, at least on paper, look like the most formidable receiving duo in the Big 12.

That could open things up for the veteran Manjack, who has spent the past three seasons at league rival Houston. His best season came two years ago, when Manjack had 577 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Rogers made a handful of plays last year for TCU at tight end and returns for his senior season.

Also watch for: There are young wideouts like Jordyn Bailey and Braylon James who earned some limited snaps last season and could be in line for bigger roles and more opportunities in 2025.

Then there’s four-star true freshman Terry Shelton. The 6-foot-4 receiver joined the team for the spring and was rated the No. 12 wide receiver overall in the 2025 recruiting class.

3. Baylor Bears

Projected starters

WR: Josh Cameron

2024 stats: 52 receptions, 754 receiving yards, 10 TDs

WR: Ashtyn Hawkins

2024 stats: 45 receptions, 567 receiving yards, 5 TDs; 3 carries, 4 rushing yards

WR: Kobe Prentice

2024 stats (at Alabama): 11 receptions, 129 yards, 1 TDs

TE: Michael Trigg

2024 stats: 30 receptions, 395 receiving yards, 3 TDs

There’s a lot of familiarity returning for Baylor and quarterback Sawyer Robertson in the receiving corps.

Cameron is the team’s leading returning receiver. After two years where he had nearly 50 receptions and 600 receiving yards, the 6-foot-1 Cameron more than doubled his career output with a standout junior season.

He was one of just four Big 12 receivers last year with double-digit touchdown receptions.

Cameron, too, is a star punt returner and was named a second-team All-American by multiple organizations.

Hawkins is a sixth-year senior who acclimated well to the power conference level in his first year at Baylor after three seasons at Texas State. He played in the slot and outside for the Bears in 2024 and was granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA after playing at the juco level in 2020.

Trigg is back, too, at tight end after a successful first season in Waco. His college journey has also included stops at USC and Ole Miss.

That leaves another starting spot open for others like Prentice, who had 600 receiving yards in his first two seasons at Alabama, to make a difference. The 5-foot-10 Prentice could fill the slot position well for Baylor.

Also watch for: Another transfer to watch is Kole Wilson, who comes to Baylor from Texas State. Over the past two seasons he had over 100 receptions and nearly 1,400 receiving yards for the Bobcats, with 12 touchdowns. Sophomore Jadon Porter, a four-star talent, could also work his way into the mix this year.

Beyond Trigg, the Bears have upperclassmen depth at tight end with Kelsey Johnson and Matthew Klopfenstein.

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson celebrates after scoring a touchdown during game against Kansas State Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. | Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

4. Arizona State Sun Devils

Projected starters

WR: Jordyn Tyson

2024 stats: 75 receptions, 1,101 receiving yards, 10 TDs; 1 carry, 1 rushing yard

WR: Jalen Moss

2024 stats (at Fresno State): 48 receptions, 563 receiving yards, 4 TDs; 1 carry, 6 rushing yards

WR: Jaren Hamilton

2024 stats (at Alabama): No statistics

TE: Chamon Metayer

2024 stats: 32 receptions, 306 receiving yards, 5 TDs

Tyson is the headliner here, not just in terms of the Sun Devils but for the Big 12 as well.

The 6-foot-2 Tyson is the conference’s top returning receiver and was named a preseason first team All-American by Phil Steele already.

He averaged 91.8 receiving yards per game a season ago in earning third-team All-American honors from The Associated Press.

That per-game average was third in the Big 12 behind two eventual first-round draft picks, McMillan and Hunter.

Last year’s second- and third-leading receivers, running back Cam Skattebo and wideout Xavier Guillory, are now in the NFL, leaving plenty of open competition behind Tyson.

Moss had a solid season at Fresno State in 2024 and, like Tyson, is a redshirt junior this year.

One of the more intriguing options is Hamilton — the redshirt freshman didn’t record any stats at Alabama in 2024, but he’s known for his ability to stretch the field.

Metayer is also back after his best collegiate season and first at Arizona State. He previously played at Cincinnati and Colorado.

The big question will be, can any consistent options open up behind Tyson to replace Skattebo and Guillory’s production?

Also watch for: Malik McClain, who was a late transfer last offseason and previously played at Penn State and Florida State, could be counted on for production this season after redshirting in 2024. Like Hamilton, former Clemson receiver Noble Johnson has some upside as a power conference transfer with multiple years of eligibility ahead of him — he’s a redshirt sophomore.

5. Kansas State Wildcats

Projected starters

WR: Jayce Brown

2024 stats: 47 receptions, 823 receiving yards, 5 TD; 3 carries, 42 rushing yards

WR: Jerand Bradley

2024 stats (at Boston College): 6 receptions, 94 receiving yards, 2 TDs

WR: Jaron Tibbs

2024 stats (at Purdue): 25 receptions, 305 receiving yards, 2 TDs

TE: Garrett Oakley

2024 stats: 22 receptions, 236 receiving yards, 5 TDs

The Wildcats have one of the most dynamic wide receivers coming back in 2025.

Brown, who stars for the Wildcats at the slot position, is fourth among Big 12 returning players in receiving yards. He’s also second among returning receivers with a 17.9-per-catch average.

The 6-foot Brown took a noticeable leap from his freshman to sophomore seasons, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see that happen again.

Kansas State did lose its second-leading receiver, Keagan Johnson, to the portal, but the Wildcats relied on transfer additions this offseason to help fill the gaps in their passing game.

Bradley only played in four games for Boston College in 2024 before redshirting — a common occurrence in this transfer-heavy era — and had previously been at Texas Tech before that.

The 6-foot-5 Bradley caught 89 passes for 1,175 yards and 10 touchdowns over his last two seasons with the Red Raiders, and now he’s being reunited with former Utah State head coach Matt Wells, the Wildcats’ new offensive coordinator who recruited him to Texas Tech.

Tibbs, meanwhile, is a 6-foot-2 wideout who appears primed to take on a bigger role with the Wildcats. He was the Boilermakers’ third-leading receiver last season.

Oakley, who will be a junior, was named All-Big 12 second team by the league’s coaches and is a red-zone threat for Kansas State. His five touchdown receptions tied for the team lead last year.

Also watch for: The Wildcats added another transfer in Caleb Medford from New Mexico. Two years ago, he had 551 receiving yards and two touchdowns and is likely to factor into Kansas State’s rotation this season.

BYU receiver Chase Roberts (2) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Ray Paulo against Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

6. BYU Cougars

Projected starters

WR: Chase Roberts

2024 stats: 52 receptions, 854 receiving yards, 4 TDs; 5 carries, 21 rushing yards

WR: Jojo Phillips

2024 stats: 10 receptions, 211 receiving yards, 2 TDs

WR: Parker Kingston

2024 stats: 13 receptions, 196 receiving yards, 1 TDs; 6 carries, 43 rushing yards; 1 of 3 passing, 13 passing yards

TE: Carsen Ryan

2024 stats (at Utah): 10 receptions, 113 receiving yards, 1 TDs

The Cougars received a major boost when Roberts, BYU’s clear WR1, decided to return to Provo for his senior season.

Roberts is third among Big 12 returning receivers in total receiving yards and has the potential to be the next Cougar to eclipse 1,000 yards and further boost his chances of going pro following the 2025 campaign.

Roberts also has proven to be capable of making key grabs at key times throughout his career.

Who will be BYU’s best options behind him, though?

The Cougars lost Darius Lassiter, who graduated and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, and Keelan Marion exited via the transfer portal following the spring.

That puts BYU relying on younger players to step up at wide receiver.

The 6-foot-5 Phillips will be among the first to have a crack at it. He made some plays in limited opportunities last season and should step into a larger role as a redshirt sophomore.

Kingston, a junior, has primarily been a special teams standout during his time in Provo, with some production as a receiver. This could be a chance for him to become a bigger part of the passing game.

At tight end, Ryan comes to BYU after one year at Utah and two at UCLA. The former three-star talent from American Fork High has two years of eligibility to lead the position as the holdover before Ryner Swanson (now on a two-year church mission after playing at BYU in 2024) and Brock Harris (a four-star 2026 commit) are together in the program.

Also watch for: Sophomore Cody Hagen could challenge Kingston for starting reps in the slot after earning some playing time last season. Former Stanford wideout Tiger Bachmeier joined BYU following the spring, and if he gets caught up quickly, he might factor into WR plans this season. So, too, could redshirt freshman Tei Nacua, the younger brother of former BYU receivers Puka Nacua and Samson Nacua.

Beyond Ryan, the Cougars are likely to rely on Noah Moeaki and Ethan Erickson at tight end for depth.

7. Colorado Buffaloes

Projected starters

WR: Omarion Miller

2024 stats: 10 receptions, 216 yards, 1 TD

WR: Sincere Brown or Joseph Williams

Brown 2024 stats (at Campbell): 61 receptions, 1,028 receiving yards, 12 TDs

Williams 2024 stats (at Tulsa): 30 receptions, 588 receiving yards, 5 TDs; 1 carry, 6 rushing yards

WR: Dre’lon Miller

2024 stats: 31 receptions, 277 receiving yards, 3 TDs; 4 carries, 11 rushing yards

TE: Zach Atkins

2024 stats (at Northwest Missouri State): 18 receptions, 179 receiving yards, 3 TDs

One year after Colorado led the Big 12 in passing, there will be a largely new group of receivers catching balls for the Buffaloes. Hunter is gone to the NFL, along with fellow draft picks Lajohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr.

In total, the Buffaloes’ top four pass catchers from last year are all gone.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t some enticing options available for the team’s new signal caller, whether it’s Kaidon Salter or Julian Lewis, to throw to.

Omarion Miller has had a couple of big games in his first couple of seasons — going for 196 yards and a touchdown against USC as a freshman in 2023 and catching eight passes for 145 yards against Kansas State last season.

He suffered a broken leg, though, in the game against the Wildcats and missed most of 2024. If the junior Miller can stay healthy, he’s shown explosiveness and an ability to put up big numbers.

Williams originally committed to Utah out of the transfer portal after an electric freshman campaign, but the big-bodied receiver changed his pledge to Colorado and he is expected to be in the rotation for the Buffaloes.

In the spring, Brown joined Colorado as a transfer portal addition from Campbell. He is 6-foot-5 and fast, with the ability to make explosive plays and showed just how dangerous he can be during a breakout 2024 season.

Dre’lon Miller flashed as a freshman and is in line to be the team’s starting slot receiver. He broke out with a six-catch, 108-yard game against Utah last season that included a touchdown grab.

While the tight end doesn’t play a huge role in Colorado’s offense, Atkins was also another nice addition from the portal that could be a red-zone option.

Also watch for: Hykeem Williams is a four-star transfer from Florida State and was a five-star prospect in the 2023 class who was also a spring addition out of the transfer portal. Can he reach that potential under Deion Sanders? Former Utah State receiver Jack Hestera was another spring addition for Colorado, as the Boulder-born Hestera returns home.

Among other returning wideouts who could carve out bigger roles, Isaiah Hardge and Terrell Timmons Jr. are guys to watch for.

8. Iowa State Cyclones

Projected starters

WR: Chase Sowell

2024 stats (at East Carolina): 34 receptions, 678 receiving yards, 3 TDs

WR: Xavier Townsend

2024 stats (at UCF): 10 receptions, 69 yards, 1 TDs; 12 carries, 88 rushing yards

WR: Daniel Jackson

2024 stats: Did not play due to injury

TE: Gabe Burkle

2024 stats: 26 receptions, 296 receiving yards, 1 TD

The Cyclones were one of the Big 12 teams hit hardest by losing guys to the NFL. Both Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel were Day 2 draft picks after combining for 167 catches, 2,377 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

How will Iowa State replace that type of production?

The Cyclones went searching outside of Ames for some help, as two of their eight transfer portal signees were at wide receiver.

Sowell is the headliner of that small transfer class — he is rated a four-star transfer by 247 Sports and is coming off two seasons at East Carolina where he had 81 receptions, 1,300 receiving yards and four seasons.

Now, the 6-foot-4 Sewell steps into the WR1 role at a power conference level, with the weight that brings with it.

Townsend only played in four games last season for UCF before redshirting and entering the transfer portal. He had 56 receptions for 452 yards and three touchdowns in his first two college seasons and, like Sowell, will be a redshirt junior in 2025.

Jackson missed the 2024 season due to injury, but of all the internal candidates, he looks in a solid position to take on a starting role for the Cyclones. In 2023, Jackson had 16 receptions for 260 yards and two touchdowns.

There is at least some consistency at tight end.

Burkle was a playmaker from that position last year — he actually finished the year third on the team in receptions and receiving yards and will be a junior this season.

Also watch for: Ben Brahmer, who missed time last year due to injury, also provides another capable playmaker at tight end.

Carson Brown and Eli Green are two other holdovers who could see an increased role this year as well.

Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer (11) runs after catching a pass as Central Florida linebacker Jesiah Pierre, right, defends Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. | Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press

9. Cincinnati Bearcats

Projected starters

WR: Cyrus Allen

2024 stats (at Texas A&M): 18 receptions, 269 receiving yards, 1 TD

WR: Jeff Caldwell

2024 stats (at Lindenwood): 53 receptions, 1,032 receiving yards, 11 TDs; 2 carries, 4 rushing yards

WR: Caleb Goodie

2024 stats (at Colorado State): 21 receptions, 436 receiving yards, 4 TDs; 5 carries, 87 rushing yards

TE: Joe Royer

2024 stats: 50 receptions, 521 receiving yards, 3 TDs

There’s going to be a lot of new faces in the Bearcats’ receivers room this year.

Thankfully for the Bearcats, they at least have a All-Big 12 first-teamer back at tight end and Cincinnati was able to hit the transfer portal hard for more help.

Last year’s leading receiver, Xzavier Henderson, ran out of his eligibility after he had 1,500 receiving yards over the past two seasons. The Bearcats also lost a few receivers to the transfer portal, including Tony Johnson to Miami after he had a team-leading six touchdown receptions in 2024.

At least at tight end, after three seasons at Ohio State with little production, Royer transferred to Cincinnati last year and starred. Now he’s the Bearcats’ lead returning receiver as he heads into his redshirt senior season.

Royer earned all-conference honors last year, and he could earn All-American honors this season after proving to be a piece Cincinnati can rely on.

Allen, Caldwell and Goodie are byproducts of hitting the portal hard.

Allen played eight games in 2024 before a season-ending injury. He played a part in Texas A&M’s receiving rotation before that and started his college career off at Louisiana Tech.

Caldwell, meanwhile, was an FCS All-American at Lindenwood and a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, awarded annually to the top offensive player at the FCS level.

Goodie brings speed with him to Cincinnati after a solid season at Colorado State.

How fast can this group gel?

Also watch for: Noah Jennings is another transfer to know. He comes to the Bearcats after putting up nearly 900 yards and four touchdowns at Charleston Southern over the past two seasons. Giyahni Kontosis is a freshman who could get his opportunities this year, too.

10. Houston Cougars

Projected starters

WR: Stephon Johnson

2024 stats: 32 receptions, 402 receiving yards, 2 TDs; 3 carries, 19 rushing yards

WR: Mehki Mews

2024 stats: 29 receptions, 253 receiving yards, 1 TD; 4 carries, 15 rushing yards

WR: Amare Thomas

2024 stats (at UAB): 62 receptions, 670 receiving yards, 8 TDs; 4 carries, 8 rushing yards

TE: Tanner Koziol

2024 stats (at Ball State): 94 receptions, 839 receiving yards, 8 TDs; 1 carry, 6 rushing yards

Houston has leaned heavily into the transfer portal to retool its offense after an abysmal year on that side of the ball, and that should be reflected somewhat in the receiving room as well.

Yes, Johnson is back as the team’s leading receiver from a season ago when the 6-foot senior set career highs in receptions and receiving yards.

So, too, is Mews, the Cougars’ second-leading wideout in 2024 who, like Johnson, is a senior this year.

Thomas adds another element to the receiving group after having a solid season at UAB as well.

Perhaps the most exciting addition is Koziol, who starred at Ball State last season, joining Wisconsin out of the transfer portal, then hit the portal again following the spring and landed in Houston.

Koziol could be a primary target for new quarterback Conner Weigman in 2025.

Also watch for: Houston also added another intriguing transfer wide receiver in former Louisiana WR Harvey Broussard III. At 6-foot-3, he’s the tallest receiver on the team.

Houston brought another tight end in from the portal as well in former Tulsa contributor Luke McGary. He could be a longer term option at the position — McGary is a junior this year, while Koziol will be a senior.

11. Arizona Wildcats

Projected starters

WR: Chris Hunter

2024 stats: 35 receptions, 323 receiving yards, 3 TDs; 1 carry, 7 rushing yards

WR: Kris Hutson

2024 stats (at Washington State): 54 receptions, 683 receiving yards, 2 TDs; 4 carries, 28 rushing yards, 1 TD

WR: Javin Whatley or Luke Wysong

Whatley 2024 stats (at Chattanooga): 56 receptions, 697 receiving yards, 6 TDs; 3 carries, 9 rushing yards

Wysong 2024 stats (at New Mexico): 69 receptions, 840 receiving yards, 1 TD; 9 carries, 55 rushing yards

TE: Keyan Burnett

2024 stats: 18 receptions, 217 receiving yards, 1 TD

This group is going to look vastly different with McMillan off to the NFL as a top 10 draft pick after he led the league with 1,319 yards receiving and had eight touchdowns last year.

Hunter was the Wildcats’ second-leading receiver behind McMillan and will be a junior this season. His best game in 2024 was a seven-catch, 107-yard effort last November against UCF and he has familiarity with the Wildcats offense.

Arizona brought in several transfer receivers to help out, among them Hutson, Whatley and Wysong — it could be a by-committee approach until a standout or two emerge.

Hutson previously played at Oregon and Washington and is headed into his sixth college season, while another veteran, Whatley, brings track speed to the field and was a preseason FCS All-American last year. Wysong, meanwhile, put up the best numbers of the group a season ago and led New Mexico in receiving yards.

Burnett, a senior, actually entered the transfer portal after an injury-shortened 2024 campaign, headed to Kansas for the spring, then transferred back to Arizona in the post-spring transfer window.

Also watch for: Tre Spivey III, who stands 6-foot-4, is a Kansas State transfer with three years of eligibility remaining. Jeremiah Patterson had 196 receiving yards last season and is back for his junior year, while Brandon Phelps is a redshirt freshman out of Gilbert, Arizona.

At tight end, Sam Olson returns for his senior season, while Mercyhurst transfer Cameron Barmore has moved from receiver to tight end.

12. West Virginia Mountaineers

Projected starters

WR: Cam Vaughn

2024 stats (at Jacksonville State): 48 receptions, 803 receiving yards, 5 TDs

WR: Rodney Gallagher III

2024 stats: 26 receptions, 288 receiving yards, 3 TDs; 16 carries, 51 rushing yards

WR: Jaden Bray

2024 stats: 2 receptions, 88 receiving yards

TE: Grayson Barnes

2024 stats (at Northern Illinois): 31 receptions, 338 receiving yards, 4 TDs; 3 carries, minus-15 rushing yards

The Mountaineers’ wide receiver group will look quite different in 2025, after their top two wide receivers entered the transfer portal.

Under new coach Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia has a conference-high 52 incoming transfers. That includes nine wide receivers and four tight ends.

They found Vaughn at Jacksonville State, one of four receiving transfers from the Conference USA school.

The 6-foot-2 Vaughn will be a redshirt sophomore and earned high praise from Pro Football Focus recently, named one of the top five rated receivers in the Big 12.

Can he be WR1 at the power conference level?

While there will be plenty of other transfers getting their chances to contribute this season, a pair of holdovers look to be in position to take the other starting spots.

Gallagher is West Virginia’s leading returning receiver and he gets a fair amount of play in the run game as well, making him a versatile asset offensively.

Bray is in his second season at West Virginia after transferring over from Big 12 rival Oklahoma State. He had a couple productive seasons with the Cowboys but has struggled staying healthy and played only five games last year.

There’s a big hole to fill at tight end, with Kole Taylor off to the NFL, but Barnes could be part of that answer. He joined the Mountaineers in the spring and has one year of eligibility remaining after putting up over 750 receiving yards and nine touchdowns the past two seasons.

Also watch for: Jeff Weimer had a 1,000-yard season for Idaho State last year, and Oran Singleton Jr. is a solid addition from Eastern Michigan who had a breakout season in 2024. There’s also Christian Hamilton, a North Carolina transfer.

Jacksonville State’s Jacob Barrick could be a playmaker at tight end as well.

New Mexico transfer Ryan Davis catches a pass during springt camp at the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center in Salt Lake City, UT, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. | Anna Fuder/Utah Athletics

13. Utah Utes

Projected starters

WR: Tobias Merriweather

2024 stats (at California): 11 receptions, 125 receiving yards, 1 TD

WR: Creed Whittemore or Larry Simmons

Whittemore 2024 stats (at Mississippi State): 4 receptions, 65 receiving yards; 1 carry, 41 rushing yards, 1 TD

Simmons 2024 stats (at Southern Miss): 27 receptions, 421 receiving yards, 1 TD; 2 carries, minus-12 rushing yards

WR: Ryan Davis

2024 stats (at New Mexico): 54 receptions, 747 receiving yards, 3 TDs

TE: Hunter Andrews

2024 stats: 2 carries, 17 rushing yards

The receiving group is easily the biggest question mark for the Utes this season. Guys like Dorian Singer, Brant Kuithe and Money Parks are no longer in the program.

It also stings that Zacharyus Williams, who showed the potential to be WR1, hit the transfer portal after spring ball.

It forced Utah to scour the transfer portal, and time will tell if Utah can make this group work.

Merriweather started his career at Notre Dame before heading to California last year, an indication of the potential the 6-foot-5 talent has. Can he maximize that? New WR coach Micah Simon has that challenge.

Simmons, like Merriweather, was also a spring portal addition. He and Whittemore will have their opportunities to make contributions in the pass game.

So, too, will Davis, who played the past two seasons with new Utah QB1 Devon Dampier at New Mexico. That chemistry can’t be discounted.

Andrews started his time at Utah as a linebacker before moving over to running back last season. He’s now at tight end (or really more like a U-back) and there are high hopes that the redshirt freshman can be a dynamic player there.

Can this group be enough of a threat, though?

Also watch for: Redshirt sophomore Daidren Zipperer is the only returning receiver with more than two catches last season — he had eight receptions for 122 yards. Luca Caldarella also has some experience, as does Wyoming transfer Justin Stevenson.

Senior Dallan Bentley helps provide some stability at tight end after the Utes lost Landen King to the transfer portal.

Otto Tia, a transfer from Utah State who had 434 receiving yards with seven touchdowns last season, was another solid transfer portal pickup. He has been moved from receiver to tight end and may factor into things as well.

14. Kansas Jayhawks

Projected starters

WR: Bryson Canty

2024 stats (at Columbia): 43 receptions, 760 receiving yards, 9 TDs

WR: Emmanuel Henderson Jr.

2024 stats (at Alabama): 4 receptions, 82 receiving yards

WR: Cam Pickett

2024 stats (at Ball State): 49 receptions, 528 receiving yards, 2 TD; 17 carries, 170 rushing yards, 2 TDs

TE: DeShawn Hanika

2024 stats: Did not play due to injury

The Jayhawks are rebuilding at wideout, with their top receiving options from — Luke Grimm, Quinten Skinner and Lawrence Arnold — all gone and pursuing pro opportunities.

Canty is coming off his best college season and will make the jump from the FCS ranks. Pro Football Focus recently released a list of the top Big 12 wide receivers coming back in 2025, and he’s second in the league with an 84.6 grade based off PFF metrics.

Henderson never found his spot in the Alabama rotation, but now the onetime four-star prospect — albeit at running back — comes to Kansas with the chance to find a role for himself and contribute on a larger scale.

Pickett is a solid choice to take over the slot for Kansas. He also showcased the ability to make an impact in the running game at Ball State, in addition to his receiving skills.

Hanika missed all of 2024 because of an injury he suffered in the spring, but if he’s healthy, he’s likely the starting tight end for the Jayhawks.

Also watch for: Albany’s Levi Wentz is another transfer who is expected to be in the mix at wide receiver, while returnees Keaton Kubecka and Doug Emilien may find opportunities to contribute as well.

Kansas looked like it had added an intriguing tight end piece in Arizona’s Keyan Burdett, but after the spring, he transferred back to the Wildcats. The Jayhawks pivoted quickly, though, and added Rice grad transfer Boden Groen. He missed most of last season due to injury, but Groen had 39 receptions for 383 yards and three touchdowns in 2023.

Oklahoma State wide receiver Talyn Shettron (2) scores on a 78-yard touchdown reception against Tulsa during game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Tulsa, Okla. | Joey Johnson, Associated Press

15. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Projected starters

WR: Talyn Shettron

2024 stats: 12 receptions, 245 receiving yards, 1 TD

WR: Jaylen Lloyd or Christian Fitzpatrick

Lloyd 2024 stats (at Nebraska): 13 receptions, 255 receiving yards; 3 carries, 1 rushing yard

Fitzpatrick 2024 stats (at Marshall): 34 receptions, 576 receiving yards, 6 TDs

WR: Gavin Freeman

2024 stats: 6 catches, 45 receiving yards

TE: Josh Ford

2024 stats: 10 receptions, 92 receiving yards, 1 TD

The Cowboys’ wide receiving group will look completely different in 2025, with Oklahoma State’s top three receivers from last year — De’zhaun Stribling, Brennan Pressley and Rashad Owens — all gone.

Who will step into those shoes and try to help out whichever young quarterback takes over the offense?

The Cowboys, who’ve added 40 transfers this offseason, brought in six wide receivers from the portal, along with five tight ends.

There’s a good chance several of these guys will be key contributors in the passing game this season.

Shettron missed three games last year due to injury, but the redshirt junior appears to be in the best position among returning talent to make an impact at wide receiver.

The undersized Freeman (he’s 5-foot-8) looks primed to step into the starting slot role previously manned by Presley. Freeman, who started off at Oklahoma, is in his second season in Stillwater.

As far as newcomers go, both Lloyd and Fitzpatrick (who is 6-foot-4) offer some tantalizing skills. So, too, does former Purdue wideout Shamar Rigby, one of three power conference WR transfers that joined the Cowboys this offseason.

Fitzpatrick has Big Ten roots, too — he was at Michigan State for three years before a lone season at Marshall.

Ford is a sophomore who started six games last season and has himself locked in as a solid tight end option for years to come.

Also watch for: There’s a lot of names to watch for, in part because of the uncertainty about who will ultimately make the wide receiver rotation for Oklahoma State. Former Auburn wideout Sam Jackson V also joined the program this offseason, and he has QB experience in college as well, while two other lower-division wide receivers — Cameron Abshire and Terrill Davis — could find a role.

Former Utah State tight end Will Monney is one of a handful of players at the position the Cowboys added through the portal.

16. UCF Knights

Projected starters

WR: DJ Black

2024 stats (at Limestone): 41 receptions, 939 receiving yards, 11 TD; 1 carry, 7 rushing yards

WR: Duane Thomas Jr.

2024 stats (at Charlotte): 6 receptions, 62 receiving yards, 1 TD; 2 carries, 18 rushing yards

WR: Chris Domercant

2024 stats (at Chattanooga): 36 receptions, 640 receiving yards, 2 TDs

TE: Dylan Wade

2024 stats (at Maryland): 29 receptions, 374 receiving yards, 2 TDs

The Knights relied heavily on their ground attack last season — not a surprise with RJ Harvey leading the way — and are breaking in a new quarterback this year.

That all translates to skepticism that UCF will be much of a passing threat this season.

The Knights don’t return a single wide receiver with a pass reception from the 2024 team, including then-WR1 Kobe Hudson, who is now with the Carolina Panthers.

Instead, they’ll rely on transfers — that’s not a surprise for Scott Frost’s program, which has 41 incoming transfers this offseason.

The concerning thing is, two of the three projected starters, Black and Domercant, are coming from lower-level divisions and another, Thomas, from Group of 6 territory.

There is a power conference transfer in Marcus Banke, but he has little meaningful results through four college seasons.

A season-ending injury to West Virginia transfer Day Day Farmer, suffered in the spring, doesn’t help matters.

Even the tight end position looks like it will be manned primarily by a transfer in Wade, who came to UCF from Big Ten territory.

Also watch for: Banke, a transfer from Florida, never had double-digit catches or more than 100 receiving yards in any of his four seasons with the Gators, but he provides a veteran presence in Orlando.

Jordyn Bridgewater, Bredell Richardson and Caleb Rollerson are a trio of talented redshirt freshmen receivers who could develop into bigger roles for the team while potentially serving as the team’s future at the position. Waden Charles is a true freshman that may see early action.