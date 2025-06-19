Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, center, comes onto the field with his team before a game against Houston Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Houston.

Big news came on Monday when On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that offensive lineman Felix Ojo, a consensus top 10 college football recruit in the entire country in the Class of 2026 from Texas, would be taking an official visit to the University of Utah this weekend.

Utah has never landed such a highly touted prospect from the high school ranks, instead mostly finding success by developing prospects who are more under the radar.

So how were the Utes able to get Ojo to come on a visit, which will be occurring this weekend?

“Really just the relationships,” Ojo told 247 Sports’ Mike Roach earlier this week. “Even though the Utah (scholarship) offer came really recently (June 2), I’ve been talking to them for a while, literally from Day 1 in my recruiting process.”

Ojo went on to point out to Roach that multiple current Utes hail from the same city in Texas — Mansfield — as he does, and he went to middle school with incoming freshman running back Raycine Guillory.

Utah’s tradition of developing offensive linemen has also stood out to Ojo, particularly the fact that two current Ute O-linemen — Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu — are seen as potential first round picks in next spring’s NFL draft.

“Utah is probably going to have two first-round draft picks next year if everything goes well, so that development and all of those factors is what’s really pushing me to come to Utah and to give them a chance,” Ojo said.

Some words of caution, however: Ojo went on a visit to Texas last weekend. The Longhorns are considered the leader to land Ojo, and he said the visit went well.

“I still feel like I’m the No. 1 target overall and the franchise player,” Ojo told 247 Sports’ Jordan Scruggs regarding Texas.

Ojo also told Scruggs that he’s envisioning making a commitment announcement sometime between early July and early August.