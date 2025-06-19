The 2025 Deseret News softball players of the year were winners, plain and simple. They all hit for average and power throughout the regular season, and, particularly in the postseason, in leading their teams to state championships.

All five were impactful batterymates for their teams as well, with four pitching big innings all year and the fifth holding things down behind the plate for her team.

Here’s a look at the 2025 Deseret News softball players of the year.

Riverton pitcher Peyton Sanchez (25) delivers a pitch against Lehi during a semifinal game in the 6A high school softball state tournament held at the Valley Regional Softball Complex in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

6A Player of the Year

Peyton Sanchez, Riverton, P, Jr.

Peyton Sanchez’s roles changed a bit this season for Riverton, but her coach Whitley Haimin said she was the anchor to the team’s repeat state championship.

A year ago, she was the ace in the circle while batting part time in the lineup for Riverton. With more depth on the pitching staff this year, her innings pitched went down but her production at the plate shot way up.

She finished with a team-high .536 batting average, 60 hits and eight home runs. She tied for the team lead with 12 doubles and was third in RBIs with 47.

“Offensively, she led our powerhouse lineup in batting average, hits, doubles, and home runs, turning many of last year’s gap shots into no-doubt home runs through hard work and commitment to the grind,” said Haimin.

A year ago, Sanchez posted an 18-5 record with 133 strikeouts in 145 innings pitched, including all the meaningful innings at state. This season, her innings pitched dipped to 82, but she still finished with a 14-1 record with 72 strikeouts and a 3.5 ERA.

“Her presence on the mound gave our defense confidence and clarity, and her leadership helped our entire team play with freedom and belief,” said Haimin. “Even with all her success, Peyton is humble, selfless, and deeply respected by her teammates. She sets the tone for our team’s identity, and her impact on our program goes far beyond stats.”

West Jordan’s Rita Tavita (32) throws a pitch during Game 1 of the 5A softball state championship series between Salem Hills and West Jordan at Miller Park Complex at BYU in Provo on Thursday, May 22, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

5A Player of the Year

Rita Tavita, West Jordan, P, Sr.

West Jordan had never won a softball state championship in school history, but senior BYU commit Rita Tavita helped the Jags get over the hump in 2025.

“Rita is probably the most tenacious player I have ever met. She meets everything head on and wants the ball 100% of the time. She commands attention both defensively and offensively. She’s aggressive with her counts and with her swing,” said West Jordan coach McHailee Danner.

Tavita was dominant in the circle and the plate. She batted .567 with a .625 on-baseball percentage to go along with her 15 home runs and 41 RBIs. She also finished with a 1.56 ERA and 145 strikeouts.

“Rita absolutely dominates the field and rallies her team to never stop fighting. The foundation and trust she has implemented in this team is an absolute lethal combo and we wouldn’t have gotten as far as we did without her leadership,” said Danner. “She is an asset for anyone she plays for and is going to continue making waves in the softball community.”

Tavita was clutch throughout the playoffs, particularly in the two wins over Salem Hills in the 5A championship series. She struck out seven batters in both games, and then at the plate went a combined 5 of 8 with three RBIs.

Bear River pitcher Kate Wilson (9) celebrates at the end of an inning during the final game of the championship series against Desert Hills in the 4A high school softball state tournament held at Gail Miller Field in Provo on Friday, May 16, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

4A Player of the Year

Kate Wilson, Bear River, P, Jr.

A team can ride a great ace all the way to the state championship, and that’s exactly what Bear River did en route to the 2025 state championship.

The junior made a splash in her first game of the season, striking out 17 Davis batters, and she never let up, finishing the season with 303 strikeouts on her way to 31 wins and a 1.83 ERA.

“Kate was a vital part of our success this season. I wish people could see the hard work that she has put in, whether it be in bullpens, the weight room or in the offseason. She is a testament that hard work pays off,” said Bear River coach Jordan Theurer.

Wilson had a fiery personality on the mound that radiated energy throughout the team every inning.

“It was pretty amazing watching her compete and perform at such a high level during our state championship run. Being able to see her reach the milestone of over 300 strikeouts in a single season was the culmination of all her hard work,” said Theurer.

Wilson posted a 7-1 record in Bear River’s 4A playoff run, including striking out 24 combined hitters in the three games against Bear River in the championship series.

Grantsville pitcher Hayden Bytheway (18) connects with the ball during the 3A high school softball state championship against Emery held at the Spanish Fork Sports Park in Spanish Fork on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

3A Player of the Year

Hayden Bytheway, Grantsville, P/1B, Jr.

Hayden Bytheway truly did it all for Grantsville this season.

The junior was a big threat in the lineup and a force in the circle, and Grantsville rode that dominance to a 3A three-peat this season.

“Hayden Bytheway is a coach’s dream. She quietly comes to work every single day and puts in a lot of effort and dedication to every one of her practices. Never a day off. Then on game day, she’s able to shine because she’s put so much work and time in practice,” said Grantsville coach Tony Cloward.

She went 4-0 in Grantsville’s last four games of the season, striking out a combined 27 batters, including eight in the title-clinching win over Emery. She finished with a 15-2 record, a 1.56 ERA and 114 total strikeouts.

She also led the Cowboys with a .523 batting average to go along with her five home runs and nine doubles.

“She has had a tremendous season with an outstanding state tournament. At times, she carried us in the circle and then helped her own self out at the plate with great hits at crucial moments. What an incredible season she had,” added Cloward.

South Sevier catcher Caitlin Nielson (3) hoists up the championship trophy as she and her team celebrate defeating Beaver 6-3 in the 2A high school softball state championship held at the Spanish Fork Sports Park in Spanish Fork on Saturday, May 10, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

2A Player of the Year

Caitlin Nielson, South Sevier, C, Sr.

South Sevier ended a 20-year state title drought this season, and the catalyst was senior catcher Caitlin Nielson.

A first team all-stater a year ago, the talent was obvious. But her leadership on a team with just two seniors and one junior was the catalyst to helping a very young roster peak earlier than could’ve been expected in a 30-win season.

“Caitlin Nielson has a spirit and love for the game that can’t be taught. She was the heartbeat of our team. Leading us to the championship and playing with all the grit and determination a coach could ask for,” said South Sevier coach Elle Woolsey.

Nielson finished the season with a .476 batting averaged, an on-base percentage of .556 with eight home runs, 11 doubles and 39 RBIs. She finished with a .985 field position from her catcher position.

“She truly is an inspiration to us all. We will miss her in more ways than I could explain. But the most deserving of this award. What an honor it has been to be a part of her life,” said Woolsey.

Nielson was also a third-team all-state guard in basketball this past school year, helping the Rams win a 2A state title as well.