AJ Dybantsa and company took to the Marriott Center Annex last week for the beginning of spring practice.

BYU basketball fans itching to see AJ Dybantsa hoop it up will get their wish here soon to see him in some meaningful action.

Dybantsa was officially named to Team USA’s Men’s U19 National Team on Friday for the upcoming FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup.

After 31 players participated in training camp over the past week in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the 12-team field was unveiled.

Who will play for Team USA at the FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup?

Here’s the full roster for Team USA:

Mikel Brown Jr.

AJ Dybantsa

Caleb Holt

Daniel Jacobsen

Jasper Johnson

JJ Mandaquit

Morez Johnson Jr.

Nik Khamenia

Brandon McCoy Jr.

Koa Peat

Jordan Smith Jr.

Tyran Stokes

Dybanta, the Cougars’ top-ranked recruit who will suit up for Kevin Young’s squad in the upcoming season, will be coached by two Big 12 coaches during the U19 World Cup.

Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd will serve as the U19 national team’s head coach, while Texas Tech’s Grant McCasland is one of the team’s two assistants, along with Notre Dame’s Micah Shrewsberry.

This isn’t Dybantsa’s first international experience representing his country. He helped the U.S. win gold at the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship in Mexico, as well as the 2024 U17 World Cup in Turkey.

When is the FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup?

The 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup will be played from June 28 through July 6 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Who is playing in the 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup?

Here’s a look at the 16 teams participating in this year’s event, designated by the group they will compete in for Group Play.

Group A

Argentina

Mali

Serbia

New Zealand

Group B

China

Slovenia

Germany

Canada

Group C

Jordan

Switzerland

Israel

Dominican Republic

Group D

Cameroon

United States

Australia

France

When does Team USA play in the 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup?

Team USA’s Group Play schedule includes these three games:

June 28, vs. Australia, 9:15 a.m. MDT

June 29, vs. France, Noon MDT

July 1, vs. Cameroon, 9:15 a.m. MDT

Following that, four rounds of bracket play will begin July 2 and run through the championship on July 6.

All games can be watched on FIBA’s YouTube channel.