After a busy official visit weekend for Utah, the results are rolling in.

The Utes’ latest commit is three-star cornerback Dylan Waters, who announced his pledge to Utah tonight.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Waters took official visits to Utah, UCLA and UNLV before settling on the Utes.

247Sports rates Waters as a three-star prospect and tabbed him as the No. 97 cornerback nationally in the 2026 class.

Last year for Fort Bend Marshall High in Missouri City, Texas, Waters notched 20 tackles and three pass deflections while playing eight games.

A multi-sport athlete, Waters also ran track, notching a 23.05 200-meter time.

Waters is the second cornerback to join Utah’s 2026 class, alongside three-star Major Hinchen.