Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham with his teams against USU in Logan on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

After a busy couple of weeks hosting official visitors at the University of Utah, the Utes are starting to see some results roll in for their 2026 recruiting class.

Utah’s latest addition is cornerback Major Hinchen, who has flown under the radar a little bit but picked up offers from Cal, Nebraska, Missouri and BYU, according to his Rivals page.

Hinchen is still unrated by most of the recruiting industry, but garnered a three-star ranking from Rivals.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound cornerback plays for La Quinta High in California, totaling 21 tackles, a tackle for loss, two interceptions, three pass breakups and a forced fumble, according to his MaxPreps stats page.

Hinchen’s commitment is the third for the Utes this cycle, joining three-star edge rusher Preston Pitts and three-star linebacker LaGary Mitchell Jr.