It’s been a bit of a slow start for Utah on the 2026 recruiting trail, with the Utes having just one commitment — three-star edge rusher Preston Pitts — locked up entering June.

The Utah recruiting staff has been busy with official visits over last weekend, with more to come, and on Monday, the Utes received their second commitment of the 2026 class in three-star Idaho linebacker LaGary Mitchell Jr.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Mitchell Jr. was originally committed to Boise State, but took an official visit to Salt Lake City at the end of May and flipped his commitment to Utah.

Mitchell Jr., from Meridian High in Meridian, Idaho, is ranked by the 247Sports composite system as the No. 3 prospect in Idaho and the No. 111 linebacker in the country.

While Utah has leaned more heavily on the transfer portal, opting to take fewer high school players in recent years, it’s still been a slow start to this cycle.

Utah currently ranks 92nd overall in 247Sports’ composite rankings — last in the Big 12 — but there’s still plenty of time to go until December’s early signing period. The Utes were in a similar position last year, but finished with the No. 43 class in the nation and the No. 6 class in the Big 12.

Time will tell if Utah will put up a similar result this December after a down season in which the Utes went 5-7.