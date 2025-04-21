Utah coach Kyle Whittingham during Utah Utes spring football practice at Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Early Monday morning the Utah Utes football program got a commitment from the transfer portal in former Auburn cornerback JC Hart, who will join the team for the 2025 season.

Later in the day the Utes got a pledge from the high school ranks as part of their 2026 recruiting class, as edge Preston Pitts out of Clear Falls High in League City, Texas, announced his intention to join Utah.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Pitts holds scholarship offers from Oklahoma State and numerous Group of Five schools in addition to Utah.

Pitts becomes the second prospect to commit to the Utes as part of their 2026 recruiting class, joining Las Vegas quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher.