Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham claps with his team as after their lose to the TCU Horned Frogs at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. The TCU Horned Frogs defeated the Utah Utes 13-7.

Multiple Utah Utes football coaches have said recently that they need to add more than one cornerback to their roster during the current spring transfer portal window, and now they’ve gotten one.

JC Hart, a transfer from Auburn, announced his commitment to the Utes on social media early Monday morning.

Listed by Auburn at 6-foot-2 and 199 pounds, Hart was with the Tigers for two seasons after being an in-state signee out of Loachapoka, Alabama.

A three-star recruit in high school, he played sparingly in both seasons. In 2023 he appeared in four games before redshirting and then last season he tallied just five tackles (three solo, two assisted) early in the season.

At Utah, Hart will help make up for the losses of young cornerbacks Quimari Shemwell and Sammie Hunter to the transfer portal.