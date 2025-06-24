Brigham Young University students unfurl a flag before the home opener of the BYU Cougars held against the Southern Illinois University Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.

An elite quarterback talent is coming to BYU.

Consensus 5-star recruit Ryder Lyons has committed to the Cougars, announcing his decision Tuesday morning on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Lyons’ decision to play for BYU marks one of the biggest moments in program history, and fans are understandably excited about it.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Here are some of the most notable reactions online.