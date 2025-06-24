BYU just earned one of its biggest recruiting wins in program history.

Consensus five-star quarterback prospect Ryder Lyons has committed to the Cougars, he announced Tuesday on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”

247 Sports ranks Lyons as the No. 5 quarterback and No. 19 overall recruit in the country. He chose BYU over competing offers from Oregon, USC, Ole Miss and more than 20 other Power Four programs.

The 2024 California Gatorade Player of the Year, Lyons threw for 3,011 yards and 46 touchdowns as a junior at Folsom High this past season, while adding another 585 yards and 15 scores on the ground.

“Lyons is an exceptional talent and has been one of the top quarterbacks in the region since his sophomore year,” wrote Greg Biggins of 247 Sports. “... (He is) accurate to all three levels of the field and throws the deep ball with touch and can rip fastballs into tight windows. (He is) equally dangerous when a play breaks down and has to improvise off-script.

“... A highly competitive player with a strong off the field work ethic and draws raves from his coaches and teammates for his leadership skill. (Lyons) has one of the highest ceilings among the quarterback group in his class and assuming he continues to develop, (he) should be playing on Sundays for a very long time.”

Lyons’ 0.9901 247 Sports composite score is the third-highest mark in BYU history, trailing only fellow five-star quarterback Ben Olson and offensive lineman Ofa Mohetau.

Lyons plans on serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints prior to enrolling at BYU. Once he does arrive in Provo, he is widely believed to be capable of becoming the next great Cougars QB, the face of the program and one of the true stars within the sport.