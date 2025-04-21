Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake yells out instructions as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35.

Isaiah Glasker has become one of BYU football’s most productive players, and now his cousin is primed to join the fold.

Late Sunday night, Lehi High’s Legend Glasker announced his commitment to the Cougars as part of their 2026 recruiting class. He is listed as an athlete in recruiting circles but has played receiver at Lehi.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Legend Glasker also holds a scholarship offer from Cal, along with six Mountain West Conference schools and Weber State.

As a junior for Lehi last fall, he caught 37 passes for 781 yards with 10 touchdowns, according to the Deseret News high school sports statistics database.

He becomes the sixth prospect to commit to BYU as part of its 2026 recruiting class.