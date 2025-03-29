Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Marque Collins (2) is swarmed by teammates after making an interception as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13.

BYU has added an intriguing tight end to its 2026 recruiting class.

Ty Goettsche has committed to the Cougars, he announced Saturday via social media.

Goettsche is currently rated as a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports and the No. 9 player out of Colorado’s class of 2026. He plays for Cherry Creek High School — the alma mater of BYU standout tight end Andrew George.

“When you look at his frame and raw athleticism, it’s easy to see why Goettsche has become so highly coveted,” wrote Greg Biggins of 247 Sports. “He looks close to the 6-7 and 225 pounds he’s listed and his basketball background shows up on the gridiron. He has some bounce to him and flashes quickness off the line and the ability to high point the football and win jump balls in the red zone. He has strong hands and is a willing blocker. He shows a nice aggressive edge in the run game, lining up as an in-line tight end and at H-back.”

As a relative football newcomer in 2024, Goettsche caught 13 passes for 165 yards and four touchdowns, helping Cherry Creek win the Colorado 5A state championship.

He chose the Cougars over competing offers from Utah, Auburn, Penn State, Florida and other notable programs.

“His junior season was his first full year playing football and although he put up modest numbers for a loaded Cherry Creek team, his upside is obvious,” Biggins wrote. “You just don’t see a lot of tight ends with Goettsche’s frame, growth potential and athleticism and he looks primed for a huge senior year.”

According to Casey Lundquist of Sports Illustrated BYU, Goettsche plans to serve a mission following high school.

“I love the culture at BYU, and how flexible they are with kids that want to serve missions,” Goettsche told Lundquist. “... I know that Coach Kalani (Sitake) is gonna be staying there for a while, and he’s kind of flipped the program around. I really love the culture he’s developed there at BYU.”

Goettsche is the fourth member of BYU’s 2026 class, joining PJ Takitaki, Justice Brathwaite and Kaneal Sweetwyne.