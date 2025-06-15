BYU continues to load up on tight end prospects.
Frisco, Texas product Parker Ord has committed to the Cougars, he announced Sunday via social media.
Ord holds a 3-star rating from 247 Sports as the No. 69 tight end recruit in the country. In addition to BYU, he held offers from Utah, Arizona, Oklahoma State, Pitt and a number of other notable programs.
Over the past two seasons at Panther Creek High School, the 6-foot-4, 210 pound Ord has caught 63 passes for 868 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Ord is the third tight end to join BYU’s 2026 recruiting class, joining 4-star standout Brock Harris and Colorado’s Ty Goettsche.