Kansas State Wildcats tight end Will Anciaux (80) is tackled by the BYU defense in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9.

BYU continues to load up on tight end prospects.

Frisco, Texas product Parker Ord has committed to the Cougars, he announced Sunday via social media.

Ord holds a 3-star rating from 247 Sports as the No. 69 tight end recruit in the country. In addition to BYU, he held offers from Utah, Arizona, Oklahoma State, Pitt and a number of other notable programs.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Over the past two seasons at Panther Creek High School, the 6-foot-4, 210 pound Ord has caught 63 passes for 868 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Ord is the third tight end to join BYU’s 2026 recruiting class, joining 4-star standout Brock Harris and Colorado’s Ty Goettsche.