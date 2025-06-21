Green Canyon’s Ethan Merrill (17) tackles Ridgeline’s Graham Livingston (11) at Green Canyon High School in Logan on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.

One of the top wide receivers in Utah is headed to BYU.

Graham Livingston has committed to the Cougars, he announced Saturday via social media.

Livingston is rated as a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports and ranks as the site’s No. 27 overall prospect out of Utah in the Class of 2026. He chose BYU over offers from Utah, Utah State, Cal and Weber State.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

In the past three seasons at Millville’s Ridgeline High School, Livingston has caught 195 passes for 3,238 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Such production has made him a two-time 4A First Team All-State selection along with being named the Most Outstanding Receiver at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards earlier this month.

As a defender, Livingston snagged five interceptions this past season and scored four defensive touchdowns.

Livingston’s brother, Hayden, played five seasons at BYU (2016, 2019-22) as both a quarterback and safety and now serves as a defensive graduate assistant in the program.

The Livingstons’ father, Jeremy, played quarterback at Ricks College in the early 1990s.

What BYU’s 2026 recruiting class currently looks like