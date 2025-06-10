The hard work of Utah’s best high school athletes was on full display Monday night.
Nearly 170 athletes were honored at the third annual Deseret News High School Sports Awards presented by The Larry H. Miller Company.
The event, hosted at the new Ballpark at America First Square, celebrated Utah’s most exceptional high school athletes for their athletic accomplishments over the past school year.
“The talent has gotten better and better in this space,” Deseret News editor Sarah Jane Weaver said.
Deseret News columnist and BYUtv broadcaster Dave McCann served as the event’s master of ceremonies.
The night’s honors included “Mr.,” “Ms.” and “Most Outstanding Athletes” awards for each of the 25 sanctioned sports as wells as male and female honors for player, coach and humanitarian of the year.
The top overall athletic program in each of the six classifications were also honored with the All-Sports Awards.
In addition to their awards, the athletes and coaches of the year each received a $1,000 check from America First Credit Union. Other sponsors of the evening included Minky Couture, SymbolArts and EyeCare4Kids.
Male Athlete of the Year and Mr. Soccer winner Lewis Knecht expressed his gratitude for the Deseret News recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of Utah’s high school athletes.
“They work hard to make sure we feel like we’ve succeeded, because we have,” Knecht said. “It’s not easy doing what we do. Whether you get an award or not, to be here, it’s really important to each of us, and it’s really nice to feel important to the community, so I’m just very grateful for them and all they do.”
The American Fork forward was caught off guard when he learned he’d been named athlete of the year. Knecht was impressed as the winner’s stats and achievements were read off and was surprised when he realized they were his.
The future Utah Valley Wolverine considers the award his proudest accomplishment of his high school athletic career alongside American Fork’s back-to-back state championships.
“It was unheard of for our program and to make a name for our program and to switch the narrative for us, it was really important for me to just build those memories with my teammates,” he said.
“There’s nothing I would trade for those two state championships for my team.”
The day after she demolished her own national high school record for the two-mile, Timpview’s Jane Hedengren was named the Female Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive year.
Hedengren was also honored as Ms. Cross Country for a third straight year and Ms. Track and Field for the second consecutive year.
“It’s awesome to come to this event. It’s been great the past few years, and I’m just really, really glad that they wanted to have me again this year,” she said.
Hedengren finished her high school career with nine national records to her name, and she’s excited to join the BYU Cougars this fall.
“I think that it’s gonna be a great opportunity, and I’m excited to gain some new relationships there and to just give myself grace for the development process and that it might take a few years to adjust and just get back into the rhythm of things, but I’m really hopeful for the future,” she said.
Hedengren had many options, but she chose BYU.
“I think it’s really just going to be a great place and great fit for me, so really looking forward to my time,” she said. “No negative nerves or energy coming in. Just looking forward to that process.
“I’m sure there’s going to be many learning curves but I’m ready for that and I’m excited for that because I think that will only positively affect me as a person and as an athlete, just with building my resilience and just learning to be adaptable within many different positions.”
The 2025 Female Coach of the Year, McHailee Danner, and her softball team made West Jordan High School history this year by winning the school’s first-ever girls state championship.
“Honestly, to get the award was kind of a bit of a shock, but I am so deeply honored,” she said. “I mean, my whole life, I’ve chased being a winner. I’ve chased being a champion, and I didn’t quite get it in high school.
“It kind of manifests in a way that I never thought, and it’s just 100% better, so I’m just grateful to be honored in that way, and just to show up for my players.”
This season was Danner’s second as West Jordan’s softball coach and her second year ever as a head coach. She actually interviewed for the job while on a family trip to Disney World. Now, she’s able to share her “one true love” with the next generation.
Adam Fager, this year’s Male Coach of the Year, led Layton High’s boy’s wrestling team to its highest national ranking and third straight state title, but the year was also bittersweet for Fager and the team.
Fager’s father passed away in January, the month before the Lancers claimed their title. His father, a sports psychologist, had volunteered several free hours of his services to the boys on the team “to help them pursue becoming their best selves,” Fager said.
“To see us all be able to finish out that season with a lot of gratitude and persevere when we could have hung our heads and really choked, but we all kind of stepped up and decided to have a lot of gratitude for my dad and the things that he’s done for us and show that gratitude through our effort and our performance, so I mean, that more than anything, that kind of makes it most special,” he said.
While the entire night consisted of special moments, the best moment was actually impromptu.
The event’s keynote speaker Travis Hansen, a former BYU, NBA and Euroleague player, advised the honorees to “give a piece of crust away and get a loaf back.”
“When you do good, the unimaginable happens,” Hansen said.
Hansen showed the honorees what that looked like. Before his address, Hansen — without disclosing his reason — had asked the event organizers to find an athlete who had experienced a rough year. They chose Ben Hone, who plays volleyball at Orem High.
At the conclusion of his remarks, Hansen invited Hone out onto the field to share his story. Hone said he has Type 1 diabetes and his parents are going through their own health challenges. His father has cancer, and his mother has multiple sclerosis and arthritis.
Sports has served as an outlet for Hone to get away from life’s challenges, he said.
Hansen then surprised Hone by telling him that he was giving him $5,000 “because you’re a fighter, because you’re disciplined, because your family is dealing with a lot of uncertainty.”
Here is the full list of honorees from this year’s Deseret News High School Sports Awards.
2024-25 Deseret News High School Sports Awards Honorees
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Lewis Knecht, American Fork, soccer
FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Jane Hedengren, Timpview, track and field/cross country
COACH OF THE YEAR
MALE COACH OF THE YEAR: Adam Fager, Layton, wrestling
FEMALE COACH OF THE YEAR: McHailee Danner, West Jordan, softball
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
MR. CROSS COUNTRY: Kaden Evans, American Fork
MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES
- Kaden Evans, American Fork
- Hayden Hooper, Bountiful
- Kyle Steadman, Mountain View
- Jackson Spencer, Herriman
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
MS. CROSS COUNTRY: Jane Hedengren, Timpview
MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES
- Jane Hedengren, Timpview
- Lily Alder, Timpview
- Skye Jensen, American Fork
- Jaylie Rae Jenkins, Union
FOOTBALL
MR. FOOTBALL: Robert Young, Roy
MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES
- Top QB: Emerson Geilman, Bountiful
- Top RB: Kaden Vest, Spanish Fork
- Top WR: Jaron Pula, Timpview
- Top WR: Graham Livingston, Ridgeline
- Top OL: Zion Finau, Corner Canyon
- Top OL: Aaron Michael Dunn, Spanish Fork
- Top DL : De’Shawn Ioka Nofoa Toilolo, Skyridge
- Top DL: Viliami Moala, Bingham
- Top LB: McKay Wright, Crimson Cliffs
- Top LB: Nusi Taumoepeau, Westlake
- Top DB: Cyrus Polu, Desert Hills
- Top DB: Robert Young, Roy
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
MR. VOLLEYBALL: Trey Thornton, Maple Mountain
THE ULTIMATE 6
- Trey Thornton, Maple Mountain
- Kilika Tafa, Westlake
- Corbin Batista, Alta
- Nesta James Vaitai, Mountain Ridge
- Ben Hone, Orem
- Ashton Shewell, Lehi
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
MS. VOLLEYBALL: Taylor Harvey, Bountiful
THE ULTIMATE 6
- Taylor Harvey, Bountiful
- Grace Fredrick, Skyline
- Ava Burgess, Lone Peak
- Halle Bills, Corner Canyon
- Kylie Buttars, Skyridge
- Sadie White, Mountain Ridge
BOYS BASKETBALL
MR. BASKETBALL: Gavin Lowe, Olympus
DREAM 5 STARTERS
- Coleman Atwater, Davis
- Cale Barclay, Herriman
- Dean Rueckert, Timpview
- Gavin Lowe, Olympus
- Jude Haigh, Green Canyon
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MS. BASKETBALL: Emilee Skinner, Ridgeline
DREAM 5 STARTERS
- Emilee Skinner, Ridgeline
- Taylor Harvey, Bountiful
- Skylie Barker, Copper Hills
- Olivia Hamlin, Snow Canyon
- La’u Pele Kylee Falatea, West
DRILL TEAM
MS. DRILL: Caymbree Hodges, Bingham
MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES
- Caymbree Hodges, Bingham
- Harlee Ruoti, Copper Hills
- Taylor Crum, Duchesne
- Ellison Parkinson, Davis
- Reagan Tracy, Farmington
COMPETITIVE CHEER
MS. CHEER: Avery Iorg, Bingham
MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES
- Avery Iorg, Bingham
- Ellie Baugh, Farmington
- Anistyn Barber, Timpview
- Preston Abilla, Bingham
- Ava Johnson, Corner Canyon
BOYS GOLF
MR. GOLF: Kihei Akina, Lone Peak
MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES
- Kihei Akina, Lone Peak
- Bowen Mauss, Corner Canyon
- Jackson Shelley, Skyline
- Rawson Hardy, Park City
GIRLS GOLF
MS. GOLF: Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak
MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES
- Kaylee Westfall, Orem
- Aadyn Long, Lone Peak
- Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak
- Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
BOYS TENNIS
MR. TENNIS: Braeden Johnson, American Fork
MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES
- Braeden Michael Johnson, American Fork
- Oliver Mesicek, Highland
- Calvin Armstrong, Skyridge
- Adam Miner, Crimson Cliffs
GIRLS TENNIS
MS. TENNIS: Bella Lewis, Skyridge
MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES
- Bella Lewis, Skyridge
- Fabiana Gonzalez, Hillcrest
- Emmy Richards, Woods Cross
- Bailey Huebner, Green Canyon
BOYS SOCCER
MR. SOCCER: Lewis Knecht, American Fork
BEST 11
- F: Lewis Knecht, American Fork
- F: Jorge Beltran, East
- F: Jayden Cosper, Wasatch
- MF: Luis Velasco, Ogden
- MF: Demitri James Wallace Larsen, American Fork
- MF: Taylor Daniel Kogan, Dixie
- MF: Cole Simpson, Wasatch
- D: Elijah Robert Jaggi, Lone Peak
- D: Ben Hess, American Fork
- D: Ty Dutcher, Alta
- GK: Chase Radford, Alta
GIRLS SOCCER
MS. SOCCER: Hope Munson, Olympus
BEST 11
- F: Hadli Barrera, Mountain Crest
- F: Kyleigh Hastings, Green Canyon
- F: Bella Devey, Lone Peak
- MF: Hope Munson, Olympus
- MF: Kate Denney, Lone Peak
- MF: Kate Fuller, Lone Peak
- MF: Brooklyn Phongsavath, Davis
- D: Ruby Lee, Lone Peak
- D: Cadence Packer, Davis
- D: Summer Cay Sofonia, Mountain Crest
- GK: Eliza Collings, Lone Peak
BOYS WRESTLING
MR. WRESTLING: Geronimo Rivera Jr., Layton
MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES
- Geronimo Rivera Jr., Layton
- Tucker Roybal, Union
- Austin Paris, Grand
- Jason Worthley, West Field
- Noah Bull, Layton
- Brad Farrer, Pleasant Grove
GIRLS WRESTLING
MS. WRESTLING: Kristina Kent, Davis
MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES
- Keilikki Nau Rarick, Westlake
- Kristina Lynn Kent, Davis
- Aleena Navarrete, West Field
- Tevia Nau Rarick, Westlake
- Tilisa Matakaiongo, Canyon View
- Nia Hagler, Snow Canyon
BOYS LACROSSE
MR. LACROSSE: Austin Taylor, Brighton
BEST 11
- Attack: Rome Swanwick, Judge Memorial
- Attack: Austin Taylor, Brighton
- Attack: Gabe Carrera, Brighton
- Middie: Braxton Horoba, Alta
- Middie: JT Rigby, Mountain Ridge
- Middie: Ashton Wood, Davis
- SSDM: Reece Jerrad Smith, Park City
- Defender: Mason Brady, Corner Canyon
- Defender: Carter Sant, Davis
- Middie: Kaydin Berry, Fremont
- Goalie: Rhett King, Corner Canyon
GIRLS LACROSSE
MS. LACROSSE: Sarah Anné, Olympus
BEST 12
- Attack: Catherine “Cat” Elsa Faucette, Corner Canyon
- Attack: Taya Chalk, Mountain Ridge
- Attack: Alexandra MacAulay, Farmington
- Middie: Sarah Anné, Olympus
- Middie: Lizzie Anné, Olympus
- Middie: Coco Crawford, Park City
- Middie: Cecelia Walton, Viewmont
- Middie: Hailey Larsen, Farmington
- Defender: Lily Yatkeman, Park City
- Defender: Brielle Fabert, Mountain Ridge
- Defender: Megan Magee, Park City
- Goalie: Elle Erickson, Farmington
BOYS SWIMMING
MR. SWIMMING: Abe Astle, Olympus
MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES
- Abe Astle, Olympus
- Luan Barnard, Brighton
- Kurt Morgan, Canyon View
- Sebastian Wrona, Olympus
- Gabriel Thomas Jones, St. Joseph
- Nash Stanford Hale, Skyline
GIRLS SWIMMING
MS. SWIMMING: Roni Black, Highland
MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES
- Roni Black, Highland
- Jade Garstang, Skyline
- Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak
- Avery Bulkley, Payson
- Rainie Moran, Olympus
- Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch
BASEBALL
MR. BASEBALL: CJ Mascaro, American Fork
ELITE STARTING 9
- Cy Chrisman, Maple Mountain
- Mays Madsen, Lehi
- CJ Mascaro, American Fork
- Kameron Beck, Bingham
- Chase Johnston, Maple Mountain
- Andrew Wilson, Desert Hills
- Drew Smith, Pleasant Grove
- Easton Fry, Brighton
- Cache Poulson, American Fork
SOFTBALL
MS. SOFTBALL: Anne Wallace, Ridgeline
ELITE STARTING 9
- Anne Wallace, Ridgeline
- Lulu West, Desert Hills
- Maile Larsen, Pleasant Grove
- Bella Douglas, Bear River
- Rita Leialoha Tavita, West Jordan
- Brecka Larson, Bingham
- Peyton Holly Sanchez, Riverton
- Maggie Amelia Hamblin, Riverton
- Katelyn Wilson, Bear River
BOYS TRACK
MR. TRACK: Davis DeGroot, Bonneville
MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES
- Ty Warnick, Riverton
- Davis DeGroot, Bonneville
- Matthew Christopher Bryant, Lone Peak
- David Konan, Corner Canyon
- Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman
- Eli Connelly, Crimson Cliffs
- Josh Hamblin, Weber
GIRLS TRACK
MS. TRACK: Jane Hedengren, Timpview
MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES
- Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon
- Jane Hedengren, Timpview
- Tia Brown, Snow Canyon
- Kinzlee J Riddle, Mountain Ridge
- Burklie Burton, Layton
- Lily Alder, Timpview
- Cadee Alder, Manti
HUMANITARIAN OF THE YEAR
MALE HUMANITARIAN OF THE YEAR: Sawyer Orgain, Rowland Hall
FEMALE HUMANITARIAN OF THE YEAR: Lydia Wall, Salem Hills
ALL-SPORTS AWARDS
1A ALL-SPORTS AWARDS: Clint Barney, Panguitch
2A ALL-SPORTS AWARDS: Amy Robinson, South Sevier
3A ALL-SPORTS AWARDS: Kade Morrell, Morgan
4A ALL-SPORTS AWARDS: Mike Hansen, Ridgeline
5A ALL-SPORTS AWARDS: Wendy Anae, Timpview
6A ALL-SPORTS AWARDS: Nancy Warner, Lone Peak