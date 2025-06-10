From left, honorees Taylor Bennett, Rainie Moran, Roni Black and Jade Garstang pose for a photo at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025.

The hard work of Utah’s best high school athletes was on full display Monday night.

Nearly 170 athletes were honored at the third annual Deseret News High School Sports Awards presented by The Larry H. Miller Company.

The event, hosted at the new Ballpark at America First Square, celebrated Utah’s most exceptional high school athletes for their athletic accomplishments over the past school year.

“The talent has gotten better and better in this space,” Deseret News editor Sarah Jane Weaver said.

1 of 41 Travis Hansen, former NBA and Euroleague player and keynote speaker, gives Ms. Track Jane Hedengren BYU hats at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 2 of 41 People attend the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 3 of 41 Ms. Volleyball, Bountiful’s Taylor Harvey talks with Deseret News executive editor Doug Wilks at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 4 of 41 Deseret News sports editor Kent Condon gives Olympus High soccer player Hope Munson her medal at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 5 of 41 Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 honorees and Lone Peak soccer players, from left, Ruby Lee, Eliza Collings and Kate Fuller pose for a photo at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 banquet at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 6 of 41 Bingham’s Avery Iorg carries her Ms. Cheer award and gift at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 7 of 41 People document the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 8 of 41 Deseret News sports editor Kent Condon talks with McHailee Danner, West Jordan softball coach and coach of the year, at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 9 of 41 Chris Lee, father of Lone Peak soccer honoree Ruby Lee, documents the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 10 of 41 Maple Mountain’s Trey Thornton accepts his gifts as Mr. Volleyball from Britten Maughan, president of Megaplex and Larry H Miller Sports and Entertainment COO, at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 11 of 41 Mr. Cross Country, American Fork’s Kaden Evans accepts his gifts and award at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 12 of 41 Deseret News executive editor Doug Wilks shakes hands with Bear River softball honoree Bella Douglas at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 13 of 41 Deseret News editor Sarah Jane Weaver speaks at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 14 of 41 Jason Buck shows his support as athletes are honored during the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 15 of 41 People applaud during the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 16 of 41 Deseret News sports editor Kent Condon speaks with Woods Cross tennis honoree Emmy Richards at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 17 of 41 People arrive at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 18 of 41 Badges are passed out at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 19 of 41 Honorees watch the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 20 of 41 Burke Olsen, Deseret News publisher, gives Bingham’s Avery Iorg her Ms. Cheer award at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 21 of 41 Athletes are honored at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 22 of 41 Bingham cheerleader Preston Abilla attends the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 as an honoree at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 23 of 41 People eat dinner at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 24 of 41 Burke Olsen, Deseret News publisher, speaks at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 25 of 41 Dave McCann, Deseret News sportswriter and columnist, speaks at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 26 of 41 From left, honorees Taylor Bennett, Rainie Moran, Roni Black and Jade Garstang pose for a photo at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 27 of 41 Burke Olsen, Deseret News publisher, gives an award at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 28 of 41 America First’s Brett Greenwell, left, 2025 female coach of the year West Jordan’s McHailee Danner, center, and Deseret News Publisher Burke Olsen, right, pose for a photo at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 29 of 41 America First’s Brett Greenwell, left, 2025 male athlete of the year Lewis Knecht, center, and Deseret News Publisher Burke Olsen, right, pose for a photo at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 30 of 41 America First’s Brett Greenwell, left, 2025 female athlete of the year Timpview’s Jane Hedengren, center, and Deseret News Publisher Burke Olsen, right, pose for a photo at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 31 of 41 American Fork’s Braeden Johnson shakes hands with Deseret News Publisher Burke Olsen as he receives his Mr. Tennis award at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 32 of 41 Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 33 of 41 Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 34 of 41 Deseret News sportswriter and columnist Dave McCann emcees the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 35 of 41 America First’s Brett Greenwell, left, Layton’s boys wrestling 2025 coach of the year Adam Fager, center, and Deseret News Publisher Burke Olsen, right, pose for a photo at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 36 of 41 Deseret News editor Sarah Jane Weaver makes a few remarks while at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 37 of 41 People attend the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 38 of 41 Badges are pictured at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 39 of 41 People arrive at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 40 of 41 Medals are pictured at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 41 of 41 Deseret News editor Sarah Jane Weaver holds a medal to give out at the Deseret News High School Sports Awards 2025 at the Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Deseret News columnist and BYUtv broadcaster Dave McCann served as the event’s master of ceremonies.

The night’s honors included “Mr.,” “Ms.” and “Most Outstanding Athletes” awards for each of the 25 sanctioned sports as wells as male and female honors for player, coach and humanitarian of the year.

The top overall athletic program in each of the six classifications were also honored with the All-Sports Awards.

In addition to their awards, the athletes and coaches of the year each received a $1,000 check from America First Credit Union. Other sponsors of the evening included Minky Couture, SymbolArts and EyeCare4Kids.

Male Athlete of the Year and Mr. Soccer winner Lewis Knecht expressed his gratitude for the Deseret News recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of Utah’s high school athletes.

“They work hard to make sure we feel like we’ve succeeded, because we have,” Knecht said. “It’s not easy doing what we do. Whether you get an award or not, to be here, it’s really important to each of us, and it’s really nice to feel important to the community, so I’m just very grateful for them and all they do.”

The American Fork forward was caught off guard when he learned he’d been named athlete of the year. Knecht was impressed as the winner’s stats and achievements were read off and was surprised when he realized they were his.

The future Utah Valley Wolverine considers the award his proudest accomplishment of his high school athletic career alongside American Fork’s back-to-back state championships.

“It was unheard of for our program and to make a name for our program and to switch the narrative for us, it was really important for me to just build those memories with my teammates,” he said.

“There’s nothing I would trade for those two state championships for my team.”

The day after she demolished her own national high school record for the two-mile, Timpview’s Jane Hedengren was named the Female Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Hedengren was also honored as Ms. Cross Country for a third straight year and Ms. Track and Field for the second consecutive year.

“It’s awesome to come to this event. It’s been great the past few years, and I’m just really, really glad that they wanted to have me again this year,” she said.

Hedengren finished her high school career with nine national records to her name, and she’s excited to join the BYU Cougars this fall.

“I think that it’s gonna be a great opportunity, and I’m excited to gain some new relationships there and to just give myself grace for the development process and that it might take a few years to adjust and just get back into the rhythm of things, but I’m really hopeful for the future,” she said.

Hedengren had many options, but she chose BYU.

“I think it’s really just going to be a great place and great fit for me, so really looking forward to my time,” she said. “No negative nerves or energy coming in. Just looking forward to that process.

“I’m sure there’s going to be many learning curves but I’m ready for that and I’m excited for that because I think that will only positively affect me as a person and as an athlete, just with building my resilience and just learning to be adaptable within many different positions.”

The 2025 Female Coach of the Year, McHailee Danner, and her softball team made West Jordan High School history this year by winning the school’s first-ever girls state championship.

“Honestly, to get the award was kind of a bit of a shock, but I am so deeply honored,” she said. “I mean, my whole life, I’ve chased being a winner. I’ve chased being a champion, and I didn’t quite get it in high school.

“It kind of manifests in a way that I never thought, and it’s just 100% better, so I’m just grateful to be honored in that way, and just to show up for my players.”

This season was Danner’s second as West Jordan’s softball coach and her second year ever as a head coach. She actually interviewed for the job while on a family trip to Disney World. Now, she’s able to share her “one true love” with the next generation.

Adam Fager, this year’s Male Coach of the Year, led Layton High’s boy’s wrestling team to its highest national ranking and third straight state title, but the year was also bittersweet for Fager and the team.

Fager’s father passed away in January, the month before the Lancers claimed their title. His father, a sports psychologist, had volunteered several free hours of his services to the boys on the team “to help them pursue becoming their best selves,” Fager said.

“To see us all be able to finish out that season with a lot of gratitude and persevere when we could have hung our heads and really choked, but we all kind of stepped up and decided to have a lot of gratitude for my dad and the things that he’s done for us and show that gratitude through our effort and our performance, so I mean, that more than anything, that kind of makes it most special,” he said.

While the entire night consisted of special moments, the best moment was actually impromptu.

The event’s keynote speaker Travis Hansen, a former BYU, NBA and Euroleague player, advised the honorees to “give a piece of crust away and get a loaf back.”

“When you do good, the unimaginable happens,” Hansen said.

Hansen showed the honorees what that looked like. Before his address, Hansen — without disclosing his reason — had asked the event organizers to find an athlete who had experienced a rough year. They chose Ben Hone, who plays volleyball at Orem High.

At the conclusion of his remarks, Hansen invited Hone out onto the field to share his story. Hone said he has Type 1 diabetes and his parents are going through their own health challenges. His father has cancer, and his mother has multiple sclerosis and arthritis.

Sports has served as an outlet for Hone to get away from life’s challenges, he said.

Hansen then surprised Hone by telling him that he was giving him $5,000 “because you’re a fighter, because you’re disciplined, because your family is dealing with a lot of uncertainty.”

Here is the full list of honorees from this year’s Deseret News High School Sports Awards.

2024-25 Deseret News High School Sports Awards Honorees

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Lewis Knecht, American Fork, soccer

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Jane Hedengren, Timpview, track and field/cross country

COACH OF THE YEAR

MALE COACH OF THE YEAR: Adam Fager, Layton, wrestling

FEMALE COACH OF THE YEAR: McHailee Danner, West Jordan, softball

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

MR. CROSS COUNTRY: Kaden Evans, American Fork

MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES

Kaden Evans, American Fork

Hayden Hooper, Bountiful

Kyle Steadman, Mountain View

Jackson Spencer, Herriman

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

MS. CROSS COUNTRY: Jane Hedengren, Timpview

MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES

Jane Hedengren, Timpview

Lily Alder, Timpview

Skye Jensen, American Fork

Jaylie Rae Jenkins, Union

FOOTBALL

MR. FOOTBALL: Robert Young, Roy

MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES

Top QB: Emerson Geilman, Bountiful

Top RB: Kaden Vest, Spanish Fork

Top WR: Jaron Pula, Timpview

Top WR: Graham Livingston, Ridgeline

Top OL: Zion Finau, Corner Canyon

Top OL: Aaron Michael Dunn, Spanish Fork

Top DL : De’Shawn Ioka Nofoa Toilolo, Skyridge

Top DL: Viliami Moala, Bingham

Top LB: McKay Wright, Crimson Cliffs

Top LB: Nusi Taumoepeau, Westlake

Top DB: Cyrus Polu, Desert Hills

Top DB: Robert Young, Roy

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

MR. VOLLEYBALL: Trey Thornton, Maple Mountain

THE ULTIMATE 6

Trey Thornton, Maple Mountain

Kilika Tafa, Westlake

Corbin Batista, Alta

Nesta James Vaitai, Mountain Ridge

Ben Hone, Orem

Ashton Shewell, Lehi

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MS. VOLLEYBALL: Taylor Harvey, Bountiful

THE ULTIMATE 6

Taylor Harvey, Bountiful

Grace Fredrick, Skyline

Ava Burgess, Lone Peak

Halle Bills, Corner Canyon

Kylie Buttars, Skyridge

Sadie White, Mountain Ridge

BOYS BASKETBALL

MR. BASKETBALL: Gavin Lowe, Olympus

DREAM 5 STARTERS

Coleman Atwater, Davis

Cale Barclay, Herriman

Dean Rueckert, Timpview

Gavin Lowe, Olympus

Jude Haigh, Green Canyon

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MS. BASKETBALL: Emilee Skinner, Ridgeline

DREAM 5 STARTERS

Emilee Skinner, Ridgeline

Taylor Harvey, Bountiful

Skylie Barker, Copper Hills

Olivia Hamlin, Snow Canyon

La’u Pele Kylee Falatea, West

DRILL TEAM

MS. DRILL: Caymbree Hodges, Bingham

MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES

Caymbree Hodges, Bingham

Harlee Ruoti, Copper Hills

Taylor Crum, Duchesne

Ellison Parkinson, Davis

Reagan Tracy, Farmington

COMPETITIVE CHEER

MS. CHEER: Avery Iorg, Bingham

MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES

Avery Iorg, Bingham

Ellie Baugh, Farmington

Anistyn Barber, Timpview

Preston Abilla, Bingham

Ava Johnson, Corner Canyon

BOYS GOLF

MR. GOLF: Kihei Akina, Lone Peak

MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES

Kihei Akina, Lone Peak

Bowen Mauss, Corner Canyon

Jackson Shelley, Skyline

Rawson Hardy, Park City

GIRLS GOLF

MS. GOLF: Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak

MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES

Kaylee Westfall, Orem

Aadyn Long, Lone Peak

Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak

Whitni Johnson, Bonneville

BOYS TENNIS

MR. TENNIS: Braeden Johnson, American Fork

MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES

Braeden Michael Johnson, American Fork

Oliver Mesicek, Highland

Calvin Armstrong, Skyridge

Adam Miner, Crimson Cliffs

GIRLS TENNIS

MS. TENNIS: Bella Lewis, Skyridge

MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES

Bella Lewis, Skyridge

Fabiana Gonzalez, Hillcrest

Emmy Richards, Woods Cross

Bailey Huebner, Green Canyon

BOYS SOCCER

MR. SOCCER: Lewis Knecht, American Fork

BEST 11

F: Lewis Knecht, American Fork

F: Jorge Beltran, East

F: Jayden Cosper, Wasatch

MF: Luis Velasco, Ogden

MF: Demitri James Wallace Larsen, American Fork

MF: Taylor Daniel Kogan, Dixie

MF: Cole Simpson, Wasatch

D: Elijah Robert Jaggi, Lone Peak

D: Ben Hess, American Fork

D: Ty Dutcher, Alta

GK: Chase Radford, Alta

GIRLS SOCCER

MS. SOCCER: Hope Munson, Olympus

BEST 11

F: Hadli Barrera, Mountain Crest

F: Kyleigh Hastings, Green Canyon

F: Bella Devey, Lone Peak

MF: Hope Munson, Olympus

MF: Kate Denney, Lone Peak

MF: Kate Fuller, Lone Peak

MF: Brooklyn Phongsavath, Davis

D: Ruby Lee, Lone Peak

D: Cadence Packer, Davis

D: Summer Cay Sofonia, Mountain Crest

GK: Eliza Collings, Lone Peak

BOYS WRESTLING

MR. WRESTLING: Geronimo Rivera Jr., Layton

MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES

Geronimo Rivera Jr., Layton

Tucker Roybal, Union

Austin Paris, Grand

Jason Worthley, West Field

Noah Bull, Layton

Brad Farrer, Pleasant Grove

GIRLS WRESTLING

MS. WRESTLING: Kristina Kent, Davis

MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES

Keilikki Nau Rarick, Westlake

Kristina Lynn Kent, Davis

Aleena Navarrete, West Field

Tevia Nau Rarick, Westlake

Tilisa Matakaiongo, Canyon View

Nia Hagler, Snow Canyon

BOYS LACROSSE

MR. LACROSSE: Austin Taylor, Brighton

BEST 11

Attack: Rome Swanwick, Judge Memorial

Attack: Austin Taylor, Brighton

Attack: Gabe Carrera, Brighton

Middie: Braxton Horoba, Alta

Middie: JT Rigby, Mountain Ridge

Middie: Ashton Wood, Davis

SSDM: Reece Jerrad Smith, Park City

Defender: Mason Brady, Corner Canyon

Defender: Carter Sant, Davis

Middie: Kaydin Berry, Fremont

Goalie: Rhett King, Corner Canyon

GIRLS LACROSSE

MS. LACROSSE: Sarah Anné, Olympus

BEST 12

Attack: Catherine “Cat” Elsa Faucette, Corner Canyon

Attack: Taya Chalk, Mountain Ridge

Attack: Alexandra MacAulay, Farmington

Middie: Sarah Anné, Olympus

Middie: Lizzie Anné, Olympus

Middie: Coco Crawford, Park City

Middie: Cecelia Walton, Viewmont

Middie: Hailey Larsen, Farmington

Defender: Lily Yatkeman, Park City

Defender: Brielle Fabert, Mountain Ridge

Defender: Megan Magee, Park City

Goalie: Elle Erickson, Farmington

BOYS SWIMMING

MR. SWIMMING: Abe Astle, Olympus

MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES

Abe Astle, Olympus

Luan Barnard, Brighton

Kurt Morgan, Canyon View

Sebastian Wrona, Olympus

Gabriel Thomas Jones, St. Joseph

Nash Stanford Hale, Skyline

GIRLS SWIMMING

MS. SWIMMING: Roni Black, Highland

MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES

Roni Black, Highland

Jade Garstang, Skyline

Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak

Avery Bulkley, Payson

Rainie Moran, Olympus

Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch

BASEBALL

MR. BASEBALL: CJ Mascaro, American Fork

ELITE STARTING 9

Cy Chrisman, Maple Mountain

Mays Madsen, Lehi

CJ Mascaro, American Fork

Kameron Beck, Bingham

Chase Johnston, Maple Mountain

Andrew Wilson, Desert Hills

Drew Smith, Pleasant Grove

Easton Fry, Brighton

Cache Poulson, American Fork

SOFTBALL

MS. SOFTBALL: Anne Wallace, Ridgeline

ELITE STARTING 9

Anne Wallace, Ridgeline

Lulu West, Desert Hills

Maile Larsen, Pleasant Grove

Bella Douglas, Bear River

Rita Leialoha Tavita, West Jordan

Brecka Larson, Bingham

Peyton Holly Sanchez, Riverton

Maggie Amelia Hamblin, Riverton

Katelyn Wilson, Bear River

BOYS TRACK

MR. TRACK: Davis DeGroot, Bonneville

MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES

Ty Warnick, Riverton

Davis DeGroot, Bonneville

Matthew Christopher Bryant, Lone Peak

David Konan, Corner Canyon

Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman

Eli Connelly, Crimson Cliffs

Josh Hamblin, Weber

GIRLS TRACK

MS. TRACK: Jane Hedengren, Timpview

MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETES

Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon

Jane Hedengren, Timpview

Tia Brown, Snow Canyon

Kinzlee J Riddle, Mountain Ridge

Burklie Burton, Layton

Lily Alder, Timpview

Cadee Alder, Manti

HUMANITARIAN OF THE YEAR

MALE HUMANITARIAN OF THE YEAR: Sawyer Orgain, Rowland Hall

FEMALE HUMANITARIAN OF THE YEAR: Lydia Wall, Salem Hills

ALL-SPORTS AWARDS

1A ALL-SPORTS AWARDS: Clint Barney, Panguitch

2A ALL-SPORTS AWARDS: Amy Robinson, South Sevier

3A ALL-SPORTS AWARDS: Kade Morrell, Morgan

4A ALL-SPORTS AWARDS: Mike Hansen, Ridgeline

5A ALL-SPORTS AWARDS: Wendy Anae, Timpview

6A ALL-SPORTS AWARDS: Nancy Warner, Lone Peak