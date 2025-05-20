Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake celebrates the win over the Houston Cougars in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. BYU won 30-18.

BYU continues to bolster its 2026 recruiting class.

Three-star athlete Sefanaia Alatini has committed to the Cougars, he announced Tuesday morning via social media.

Alatini‘s 0.865 composite score from 247 Sports places him as the No. 84-ranked recruit in the state of California.

The rising senior plays for St. Francis High in Mountain View, California, where he was a teammate of 2024 BYU signee Kingston Keanaaina, a running back.

Alatini committed to the Cougars over other offers from several other programs, including Utah, Arizona and Cal.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect played both wide receiver and safety in high school, but he is projected to stick to defense at BYU.

“(Alatini) is probably best suited to play defense, particularly safety, but he could grow into a linebacker down the road too,” wrote 247 Sports insider Jeff Hansen.

Alatini is the ninth Cougars commit for the class of 2026, joining Brock Harris, Bott Mulitalo, Terrance Saryon, PJ Takitaki, Ty Goettsche, Justice Brathwaite, Kaneal Sweetwyne and Legend Glasker.