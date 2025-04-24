Lone Peak’s Bott Mulitalo celebrates after a recovered fumble at the end of the third quarter in the football season opener against Bingham High School at Lone Peak High School in Highland on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

BYU has landed another top local prospect from the class of 2026.

Lone Peak offensive lineman Bott Mulitalo has committed to the Cougars, he revealed Thursday through both 247 Sports and On3 Sports.

Mulitalo currently holds a 4-star rating from 247 Sports as the No. 3 player in Utah for the class of 2026.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder ranks as the No. 8 overall offensive tackle nationally within his class.

Originally committed to Oregon, Mulitalo backed out of his pledge in March to ultimately choose the Cougars.

He was also recruited by USC, Tennessee, Auburn and a number of other notable Power 4 programs.

With Mulitalo’s commitment, BYU’s 2026 recruiting class is now up to seven total members: Brock Harris, PJ Takitaki, Ty Goettsche, Justice Brathwaite, Kaneal Sweetwyne, Legend Glasker and Mulitalo.