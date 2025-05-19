BYU head coach Kalani Sitake reacts as a play unfolds during a game against the Arizona Wildcats held at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

BYU’s growing 2026 recruiting class gained another commitment Monday.

Terrance Saryon, a wide receiver who was previously committed to the Big Ten’s Washington, announced on social media he’s flipped that commitment to BYU.

His decision came after Saryon received a scholarship offer from the Cougars in late April.

Who is Terrance Saryon?

Saryon is a 5-foot-10, 160-pound receiver who hails from Vancouver, Washington.

He previously committed to the Huskies last November, when he had Washington and Oregon as his finalists, according to 247 Sports’ Brandon Huffman.

Saryon is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 60 athlete nationally (No. 892 overall) in the 2026 class, per 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

BYU had reportedly ramped up its recruitment of Saryon in recent weeks, per 247 Sports, after landing a commitment from one of his 7v7 teammates, Brock Harris.

Saryon, who is projected to play at slot receiver in college, told On3 why he chose to flip to BYU from Washington.

“I started thinking about making this flip after coach Fesi (Sitake) came to give me a home visit on April 28,” Saryon told On3’s Chad Simmons. “One of the main reasons why I chose BYU was I felt like I fit in their scheme a little bit better.

“Another big deciding factor was when I was down there for an unofficial visit, I really felt at home and everything felt natural. Having a chance to make an immediate impact in coach (Aaron) Roderick’s offense was another thing that attracted me to BYU.”

Saryon will take an official visit to BYU this summer, according to Simmons.

“BYU has only been recruiting me for about two months, but these 2 months have definitely been the hardest I’ve ever been recruited. When I was there, the vibe in Provo was really great. I love how welcoming everyone is, and it’s definitely somewhere I look forward to being,” he told On3.

How does Terrance Saryon fit into BYU’s 2026 recruiting class?

With Saryon’s addition, the Cougars now have eight commits for their 2026 class.

Saryon is currently BYU’s third-highest rated prospect in the 2026 class, behind two local players who are rated in the top 100 nationally: Harris, a four-star tight end at Pine View High, and Lone Peak offensive lineman Bott Mulitalo.

Saryon has an 86.61 rating in 247 Sports’ composite rankings and is rated the 10th-best prospect from the state of Washington.

“Saryon is a versatile player who projects as a slot receiver in college but plays out wide and some running back as well at Evergreen. He’s quick and shifty with some wiggle and a lot of make you miss ability,” 247 Sports’ Greg Biggins wrote in scouting Saryon. “He’s not a burner and needs to continue to improve his top end speed but has good short area burst and is tough to bring down in the open field.”