Another intriguing defensive prospect has joined BYU’s 2026 recruiting class.

Safety Matthew Mason has committed to the Cougars, he announced via social media.

“My official visit was amazing,” Mason told On3 Sports. “I had some questions and I wanted to learn more about the school and all of my questions were answered. It just felt really good to be there and be around the people at BYU.”

In his junior campaign at Faith Lutheran High in Las Vegas, Mason recorded 102 tackles with 18 pass breakups, five forced fumbles, two interceptions and 10 tackles for loss. His impact even carried over into special teams, where he blocked three kicks.

Mason was rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports as the No. 7 overall prospect from Nevada. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, he picked up more than 20 Division I offers, ultimately choosing Jay Hill’s defense at BYU over the likes of Arizona State, Boise State, Northwestern and more.

“Coach Hill is a coach that I trust with everything,” Mason said. “He is a great guy, he is a great coach and he has a big plan for me in the defense. We talked a lot and went over a lot of things. He believes in my ability, he feels I can compete for a spot on the field right away and I am excited to play for him.”

