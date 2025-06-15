Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake puts his hand on Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Jay Hill as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. OU won 31-24.

BYU has picked up the 10th member of its 2026 football recruiting class.

Defensive back Antonio Johnson has committed to the Cougars, he announced Saturday via social media.

“Thank you to all my family and coaches who believed in my ability,” Johnson wrote in an Instagram post. “I want to thank the the man himself, Jesus, and my mom (for) helping me be the man I’ve become and wanted to thank Coach (Jay) Hill for taking a chance on me.”

The Fort Worth, Texas, native is rated as a 3-star talent by 247 Sports with a player grade of 86 and ranks as the No. 93 cornerback recruit in the country.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, Johnson chose BYU over competing offers from UTEP, Texas State and Miami (Ohio).

Johnson is the 10th 2026 prospect to commit to BYU, joining the likes of Brock Harris, Bott Mulitalo, Terrance Saryon and others.