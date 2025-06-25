Egor Demin poses for a photo with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected eighth by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. AP
Jackson Payne
By Jackson Payne
Jackson has been writing about sports for the Deseret News since 2023.

From BYU to Brooklyn.

Egor Demin has been drafted No. 8 overall by the Nets, becoming the first BYU Cougar taken in the NBA Draft since 2011.

Cougar fans are buzzing about Demin’s draft destination. Here are some of the most notable reactions online.

