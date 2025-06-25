From BYU to Brooklyn.
Egor Demin has been drafted No. 8 overall by the Nets, becoming the first BYU Cougar taken in the NBA Draft since 2011.
Cougar fans are buzzing about Demin’s draft destination. Here are some of the most notable reactions online.
WELCOME TO BROOKLYN, @whoisegor3!!! pic.twitter.com/9C2qidVcjU— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 26, 2025
The Brooklyn Nets are going with Egor Demin with the 8th pick 🏀 pic.twitter.com/0PIx0uinv0— ESPN (@espn) June 26, 2025
BYU ➡️ Brooklyn— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 26, 2025
Egor Demin is headed to the Nets as the No. 8 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft 👏 pic.twitter.com/gd70AoC0yg
Egor Demin is the best passer in the class hands down.— Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) June 26, 2025
That’s for certain. pic.twitter.com/W9g5v3me0V
The Brooklyn Nets have selected Egor Demin with the No. 8 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/dl8pFaruOP— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 26, 2025
With the 8th pick in the 2025 @NBADraft, the @BrooklynNets select Egor Demin from @BYUMBB #Big12MBB | @OldTrapper pic.twitter.com/kFzWEVJl3O— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) June 26, 2025
Congrats Egor! @whoisegor3— Chris Burgess (@chrisburgess34) June 26, 2025
So happy for you & your family! Big @BrooklynNets fan in the Burgess household! Let’s go! #PROvo @BYUMBB https://t.co/X5KX01lMfd
Big12 membership— Sporty (@SportyMcSports) June 26, 2025
Sweet 16
Tater Tot King
Top recruit in the country
Top 8 NBA draft pick
Basketball is fun.
Imagine not producing a top 10 draft pick. Couldn’t be me. https://t.co/u7ThMVWE91— Chris Smith (@sochriscoded) June 26, 2025
And people were saying he wouldn't be a top 10 pick....— BYU Fan Not Stanley (@NotStanley4330) June 26, 2025
Congrats Egor! https://t.co/GGrM930oAR
Let’s go! PROvo! Get used to having lottery picks every year Cougar fans. 🔥 https://t.co/c4uDzGxNTe— Trevin 🇺🇸 (@BYUFanTre) June 26, 2025