BYU Cougars guard Paisley Harding (13) drives on Utah Utes guard Brynna Maxwell (11) as Utah and BYU women compete in a basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Lee Cummard is adding a familiar face to his coaching staff.

Paisley Johnson-Harding is returning to BYU as an assistant coach of the women’s basketball team, the program announced Thursday.

“Paisley is one of us and bleeds BYU blue,” Cummard said in a statement. “She loves this place and is committed to helping these athletes and this program excel.

“Paisley is an extremely hard worker, a team player and aligns perfectly with the values of our program and this university. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have one of the all-time greats back in our program.”

Johnson-Harding is the second new assistant hired by Cummard, joining longtime Arizona high school coach Andrew Curtis.

In a program-record 146 games between 2017-22, Johnson-Harding averaged 13.3 points per contest and was a three-time First Team All-West Coast Conference selection.

She currently ranks No. 6 in school history in total points scored with 1,938 and No. 7 in made 3-pointers with 220.

A native of Everett, Washington, Johnson-Harding spent training camp with her hometown Seattle Storm of the WNBA in 2022 before heading to Germany to play the 2022-23 season with the GiroLive Panthers.

Johnson-Harding was an assistant at UVU this past season and has also been part of the girls basketball coaching staff at Timpview High School in Provo.

She is married to former BYU and UVU men’s basketball guard Connor Harding.