Wisconsin guard John Tonje (9) dribbles the ball against Illinois forward Ben Humrichous, left, and Illinois guard Kylan Boswell (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

The Utah Jazz closed out their 2025 NBA Draft run by picking John Tonje with the 53rd overall selection during the second round of the draft on Thursday night.

Tonje played six total years in college — four seasons at Colorado State, one season at Missouri and last season at Wisconsin. He was granted an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19 and then an extra year after a medical redshirt season was granted for his season at Missouri in which his time was cut short by a foot injury.

Last season at Wisconsin, the 6-foot-5, 218-pound Tonje averaged 19.6 points on 46.5% shooting overall, 38.8% from 3-point range and 90.9% from the free throw line.

He also added 5.3 rebounds per game.

The Jazz had two first-round picks on Wednesday night — No. 5 overall pick Ace Bailey, and Walter Clayton Jr., whom the Jazz traded up to select 18th overall.

This story will be updated.