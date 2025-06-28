AJ Dybantsa and company took to the Marriott Center Annex last week for the beginning of spring practice.

AJ Dybantsa is on the hunt for another gold medal.

BYU’s freshman phenom is currently playing with Team USA in the under-19 FIBA World Cup, having already won gold in both the under-16 and under-17 events in the past.

In the U19 tournament opener Saturday, Dybantsa led all USA scorers with 18 points in a 88-73 win over Australia in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Most of Dybantsa’s scoring came from the free throw line, where he went 12 for 15 on the day — though he also had a few impressive dunks.

Dybantsa added three rebounds and two assists.

Dybantsa’s Team USA teammates include his former Utah Prep point guard JJ Mandaquit, Louisville commit Mikel Brown Jr. and 2026 top recruit Tyran Stokes.

Dybantsa and Team USA will next face France on Sunday at 12 p.m. MDT. After that, they will play Cameroon next Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. MDT.

The U19 World Cup games can be streamed on FIBA’s official YouTube page.