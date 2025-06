Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) reaches for the ball during an NBA game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 11, 2025. The Jazz lost 145-111.

Johnny Juzang has been waived by the Utah Jazz, the team announced Monday.

The news was first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN.

The undrafted UCLA product appeared in 102 games across three seasons for the Jazz, averaging 7.9 points with 2.5 rebounds and shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

Juzang posted a career-high 8.9 points per game in 2024-25. He had previously signed a four-year contract with the Jazz this past July.