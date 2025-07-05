Egor Demin walks across the stage after being selected eighth by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Former BYU basketball star Egor Dëmin was selected 10 days ago in the NBA draft by the Brooklyn Nets, and though he hasn’t officially taken the court yet (that should come next Thursday during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas), there have been several things highlighted about him by the Nets social media team.

In a video released Saturday, Dëmin revealed the real way to pronounce his last name.

Such was a topic of conversation last fall when some were confusing Demin with denim, and at the time the Russian teenager said the way to pronounce it was “Deh-meen.”

In the video Saturday, however, Dëmin noted how he has decided to add an umlaut above the e on his Nets jersey (which he did not have on his BYU jersey), and the way to pronounce his last name is “Dyoh-min.”

“When I got to America it was just so much easier to understand Demin...I like to have a little piece of my country, a piece of Russia over here, and a piece of my family.”

Other highlights about Dëmin as shared by the Nets on social media since the draft: