Former BYU basketball star Egor Dëmin was selected 10 days ago in the NBA draft by the Brooklyn Nets, and though he hasn’t officially taken the court yet (that should come next Thursday during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas), there have been several things highlighted about him by the Nets social media team.
In a video released Saturday, Dëmin revealed the real way to pronounce his last name.
Such was a topic of conversation last fall when some were confusing Demin with denim, and at the time the Russian teenager said the way to pronounce it was “Deh-meen.”
In the video Saturday, however, Dëmin noted how he has decided to add an umlaut above the e on his Nets jersey (which he did not have on his BYU jersey), and the way to pronounce his last name is “Dyoh-min.”
“When I got to America it was just so much easier to understand Demin...I like to have a little piece of my country, a piece of Russia over here, and a piece of my family.”
Other highlights about Dëmin as shared by the Nets on social media since the draft:
- He will wear No. 8 for Brooklyn.
- Asked what his favorite quote is, he said it didn’t exactly translate from Russian to English, but it’s an idea shared by his mom that “You get what you plant.”
- Kai Cenat is his favorite content creator.
- “How I Met Your Mother” is his favorite show.
- Sade is his favorite artist.
- Cooking is his secret talent.
- 35 points is his career high.
- The 2016 NBA Finals was the first Finals he watched.
- He’d prefer a double rim over no net.
- “Yay” is his favorite nickname.