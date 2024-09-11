Members of the BYU basketball huddle up during a workout at the Marriott Center Annex in Provo, Utah, July 25, 2024.

It’s been more than three months since Russian basketball star Egor Demin announced his commitment to BYU basketball.

Do you know how to pronounce his name yet?

Demin isn’t convinced that you do, and that’s one reason why he and the BYU basketball program released a video Tuesday on the correct pronunciation.

“You don’t know my name, and I’m actually devastated,” Demin says as the video begins.

He goes on to slowly pronounce his first and last names, saying “Yeg-or Deh-meen.”

“And no more denim jeans. No more ever, never ever,” he said, rejecting the possible nickname.

Demin, 18, comes to BYU basketball after three years with Real Madrid.

He’s widely believed to have a good shot at being a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA draft if he chooses to play just one season for BYU, as the Deseret News previously reported.

In August, Demin told BYUtv “Sports Nation” that he’s loving life in Provo, Utah, so far.

“Provo is beautiful. I love this place. I feel great here,” he said, as the Deseret News previously reported.