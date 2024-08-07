Members of the BYU basketball team huddle up during a workout at the Marriott Center Annex in Provo, Utah, July 25, 2024.

It is a summer of firsts for Egor Demin and BYU. Not only did the highly touted Russian teen choose to move to the United States and play basketball for the Cougars, but he is also the program’s first five-star recruit — and on Wednesday, Demin addressed the media for the first time since it all happened.

“This move is important for me because in college, I’m looking for playing time against guys the same age as me or older, but not the professionals (like in Madrid) where it would be difficult for me to get in to,” Demin told BYUtv “Sports Nation.” “Here I can get more time while getting good competition.”

Demin, who speaks Russian, Spanish and English, played the last two seasons in France for Real Madrid’s U-18 team. When selecting BYU over the other suitors, the 6-foot-8 combo guard said he wanted to play in an area that was safe and for a team with a competitive roster and an experienced coaching staff.

“Provo is beautiful. I love this place. I feel great here,” Demin said. “I really like the idea of how the coaches see me in the game and how they want to use me. This is my main idea too, to be everywhere, not just (play) one position. I want to do everything. I’m trying to be efficient in every action in the game.”

247Sports recently classified Demin as a five-star prospect and he is projected by many to become a lottery pick in next year’s NBA draft if he chooses to leave BYU after one year.

“My main goal is to win the championship of this league (Big 12),” Demin said. “We are trying to get there. We want to work hard and (finish) as high as we can.”

Demin joins a roster that was built quickly by new head coach Kevin Young and his staff. In addition to the five-star Demin, Young signed four-star, 6-9 freshman Kanon Catchings (another 2025 projected first-round NBA pick) and four-star 6-8 freshman Brodie Kozlowski and 6-2 Elijah Crawford.

Big-man transfers Keiba Keita (6-8, Utah), Mawot Mag (6-7, Rutgers) and Max Triplett (6-9, Snow) join the list of returner players with significant experience, including Fousseyni Traore (6-6), Trevin Knell (6-5), Richie Saunders (6-5), Dallin Hall (6-4), Dawson Baker (6-4) and Trey Stewart (6-2).

“I feel really good with this team. Everybody knows what we have to do,” Demin said. “The impact of the coaches (and the) older guys is priceless. I’m really grateful for them because everybody is trying to help me and the other freshmen, which is great.”

The thrill of playing in front of a sold-out Marriott Center is still months away. Demin will make his official Division I debut at BYU on Nov. 5 against Central Arkansas. To help get him ready, his teammates took him to Lagoon in Farmington. The goal was to increase team chemistry — even at the cost of high anxiety.

As Demin waited for his turn to ride the Cannibal roller coaster, he had to question all the decisions made in his life leading up to that point. The ride features a 140-foot tall, inverted loop with a significant free-fall and reaches speeds up to 70 mph.

“I was scared. I’m not going to lie. It was my first time on a roller coaster,” he said.

Once buckled in, the most highly touted recruit (to date) in BYU basketball history let it all go — his immediate future, the NBA, the rest of his life — everything.

“When you get there, you just forget about everything,” he said. “You are just thinking about staying alive.”

Demin survived.

This season, the 18-year-old will try to survive playing in the toughest college basketball conference in America with the goal of reaching the NBA as soon as he and his family feel he is ready. Until then, Demin is all about BYU.

“I’m trying to make everybody better. I’m trying to get every player on the court involved,” Demin said. “I’m trying to be unselfish. I talk a lot and try to help and (stay) focused on the game and every action. Coach Kevin (Young) is a really good person. I’m trying to learn as much as I can from him.”

BYU's head men's basketball coach Kevin Young speaks to reporters after practice at BYU in Provo on Thursday, June 6, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

