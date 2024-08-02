The wait is over for Egor Demin.
BYU’s highly touted international signee has finally been given a prospect rating from 247 Sports, who tabbed Demin as a five-star recruit Friday.
The belated rating marks the first-ever five-star commit in Cougars program history.
247 Sports also ranked Demin as the No. 16 overall player in the class of 2024, calling him “a potential one-and-done prospect.”
Prior to Demin’s five-star status, BYU had the No. 26 overall recruiting class in the country and the No. 6 class within the Big 12. While the rankings haven’t yet been updated with Demin’s grade, the Cougars will surely receive a boost once he is factored into the equation.
News of Demin’s commitment to BYU broke on May 28, with the Cougars officially announcing his signing on June 17.
The 6-foot-8, 18-year-old Russian talent played in 21 games for Real Madrid 2 this past season. He averaged 13 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 57.1% from the field.
Demin will likely be BYU’s first NBA draft selection since Jimmer Fredette in 2011, being projected to go as high as No. 9 overall next summer in various mock drafts.