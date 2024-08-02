BYU fans cheer during game against Oklahoma State on March 9, 2024, at the Marriott Center in Provo.

The wait is over for Egor Demin.

BYU’s highly touted international signee has finally been given a prospect rating from 247 Sports, who tabbed Demin as a five-star recruit Friday.

The belated rating marks the first-ever five-star commit in Cougars program history.

247 Sports also ranked Demin as the No. 16 overall player in the class of 2024, calling him “a potential one-and-done prospect.”

Prior to Demin’s five-star status, BYU had the No. 26 overall recruiting class in the country and the No. 6 class within the Big 12. While the rankings haven’t yet been updated with Demin’s grade, the Cougars will surely receive a boost once he is factored into the equation.

News of Demin’s commitment to BYU broke on May 28, with the Cougars officially announcing his signing on June 17.

The 6-foot-8, 18-year-old Russian talent played in 21 games for Real Madrid 2 this past season. He averaged 13 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 57.1% from the field.

Demin will likely be BYU’s first NBA draft selection since Jimmer Fredette in 2011, being projected to go as high as No. 9 overall next summer in various mock drafts.