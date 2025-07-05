Real Salt Lake midfielder Noel Caliskan (92) kicks the ball in the air during a MLS match between Real Salt Lake and the Vancouver Whitecaps at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, May 24, 2025. Brice Tucker, Deseret News
By Associated Press

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Noel Caliskan scored his first career goal in MLS, Diogo Goncalves added his first goal of the season and Real Salt Lake beat St. Louis City 3-2 on Saturday night.

Rafael Cabral had four saves for Real Salt Lake (6-10-4), which won for just the second time in its last 10 games.

St. Louis (3-12-6) has four losses during it’s five-game winless streak.

Pablo Ruiz played a corner kick into the area that was redirected by defender Jake Girdwood-Reich’s but the 24-year-old Caliskan blasted a shot from just outside the area into the net to give Salt Lake a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute.

Goncalves, on the left side of the area, cut inside to evade Girdwood-Reich and then bounced a shot off the back post and into the net to make it 2-0 in the 43rd minute.

João Klauss scored on a header off a corner kick by Marcel Hartel in the 51st that made it a one-score game but an own goal by St. Louis City’s Josh Yaro gave RSL a 3-1 lead in the 64th minute.

Yaro redirected another corner kick played in by Hartel into the net in the 81st to make it 3-2.

Roman Bürki had four saves for St. Louis.

