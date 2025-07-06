AJ Dybantsa has won his third gold medal.
The BYU freshman helped Team USA capture the tournament crown at the FIBA under-19 World Cup, culminating in a 109-76 victory over Germany in the gold medal game on Sunday in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Dybantsa — who scored 11 points with six rebounds and two assists in the gold medal contest against Germany — earned MVP honors for the event.
Across seven tournament games, Dybantsa averaged 14.3 points with 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 50% from the field.
Dybantsa’s best World Cup performances included a 22-point outing against Canada in the quarterfinals, 18 points against Australia in the first match of group play and a 16-point, five rebound and four assist effort in group play’s conclusion against Cameroon.
In addition to his new U19 medal, Dybantsa has previously won gold at the U16 World Cup in 2023 and the U17 event in 2024.
With Sunday’s win, Team USA now claims nine U19 World Cup titles in its history.
AJ Dybantsa’s Team USA teammates and coaches
- Mikel Brown Jr.: 5-star point guard at Louisville
- Caleb Holt: 5-star shooting guard in the class of 2026
- Daniel Jacobsen: 4-star center at Purdue
- Jasper Johnson: 4-star combo guard at Kentucky
- Morez Johnson Jr.: 4-star forward at Illinois
- Nikolas Khamenia: 5-star forward at Duke
- JJ Mandaquit: 4-star point guard at Washington (and Dybantsa’s former Utah Prep teammate)
- Brandon McCoy Jr.: 5-star combo guard in the class of 2026
- Koa Peat: 5-star forward at Arizona
- Jordan Smith Jr.: 5-star combo guard in the class of 2026
- Tyran Stokes: 5-star forward and consensus top prospect in the class of 2026
- Tommy Lloyd: Head coach at Arizona
- Grant McCasland: Head coach at Texas Tech
- Micah Shrewsberry: Head coach at Notre Dame