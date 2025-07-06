From left to right, Germany's Jack Kayil, United State's Aj Dybantsa,, Germany's Jordan Mueller in action during the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup final match between the U.S. and Germany in Lausanne, Switzerland, Sunday July 6, 2025.

AJ Dybantsa has won his third gold medal.

The BYU freshman helped Team USA capture the tournament crown at the FIBA under-19 World Cup, culminating in a 109-76 victory over Germany in the gold medal game on Sunday in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Dybantsa — who scored 11 points with six rebounds and two assists in the gold medal contest against Germany — earned MVP honors for the event.

Across seven tournament games, Dybantsa averaged 14.3 points with 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 50% from the field.

Dybantsa’s best World Cup performances included a 22-point outing against Canada in the quarterfinals, 18 points against Australia in the first match of group play and a 16-point, five rebound and four assist effort in group play’s conclusion against Cameroon.

In addition to his new U19 medal, Dybantsa has previously won gold at the U16 World Cup in 2023 and the U17 event in 2024.

With Sunday’s win, Team USA now claims nine U19 World Cup titles in its history.

AJ Dybantsa’s Team USA teammates and coaches