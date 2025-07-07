College football season is almost here.

We have less than a month until fall camp kicks off for both BYU and Utah, and a sure sign that college football is drawing near are the annual media days arriving.

After a year in Las Vegas, the Big 12’s media days moved back to Texas and will be held at the Ford Center in Frisco. Players and coaches from all 16 Big 12 teams will be in attendance for the two-day event.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Coach Kalani Sitake, running back LJ Martin, wide receiver Chase Roberts, linebackers Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker and defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa will represent the Cougars at this year’s media days.

Coach Kyle Whittingham, quarterback Devon Dampier, offensive tackle Spencer Fano, cornerback Smith Snowden and linebacker Lander Barton will be on hand for the Utes.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark kicks off the event with his annual address Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. MDT.

The Cougars will take the spotlight on Tuesday, starting with Sitake’s press conference from the main stage at 10 a.m. MDT.

Utah will take center stage Wednesday, with Whittingham’s press conference starting at 11:40 a.m. MDT.

Teams will make the media rounds over the event, including exclusive interviews with ESPNU.

The two-day event will be broadcast live on ESPNU and streamed on ESPN+.