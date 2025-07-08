Utah Jazz’ Walter Clayton Jr. drives on Oklahoma City Thunder’s Malevy Leons as they play in summer league action at the Huntsman Center at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

Three games of summer league basketball is hardly the sample size needed to make any sweeping declarations about the Utah Jazz’s young players, but it is definitely enough for a first impression or reintroduction.

And on the final night of Salt Lake City Summer League at the Huntsman Center, it was rookie Walter Clayton Jr. who stepped into the spotlight.

It should come as no surprise that the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player — fresh off a national collegiate title — who was a big-time shotmaker at Florida, shines when the pressure is on. In all three games this week, Clayton hit huge, timely 3’s that helped give the Jazz an edge, right when they needed it.

On Tuesday, he had a game-high 20 points leading the Jazz to an 86-82 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, which gave the Jazz a perfect 3-0 record for the SLC showcase.

His biggest hurdle at the NBA level will be learning to deal with defenders who are stronger, longer and more skilled than anything he’s ever come up against.

“Gonna have to get used to some of the pressure,” he said. “At the college level, I think some guys weren’t as aggressive as they are now.”

Learning to deal with that measure of ball pressure will help him to cut down on turnovers and make better decisions. But even before the learning curves are reached and conquered, it’s clear that Clayton has the chops to survive as a guard in this league.

Ace Bailey

Bailey didn’t suit up for the third and final game for the Jazz, but he’s expected to return to action when the team heads to Las Vegas Summer League.

In his two games and short time with the Jazz, the impression he’s made is as someone who has all the tools necessary to eventually become a star. He knows how to make tough shots, he’s a more willing passer than many might have assumed, he’s a great rebounder and if he can learn how to use his length, he can be an elite defender.

Off the court, he is willing to ask a lot of questions, he doesn’t seem worried about his point totals or padding the stat sheet, he admits when he’s falling behind and is excited about hard work.

There are going to need to be big defensive strides and he’s going to have to clean up his shot selection, and before any of that happens, he’s going to have to get used to doing a lot of little things.

Bailey has a very long way to go before realizing his potential, but coming in as a green 18-year-old, he’s already showing that his floor is higher than most of his peers’.

Brice Sensabaugh

The only fully rostered, third-year Jazz player on the summer squad, Sensabaugh tried his best not to look at playing summer league as a negative. He went in wanting to make the most of the moment and really learn something.

The Jazz have been working all summer with Sensabaugh on learning how to make quicker decisions when he gets the ball. There’s not always going to be a right and wrong answer on what he should do, but the Jazz want those decisions to come in less than a second. Dribble, pass or shoot.

There seems to be a little bit of improvement in that area, and Sensabaugh continues to give more and more effort on the defensive end every time we see him on the court. But it is obvious to everyone that his bread and butter in the NBA is his ability to score.

His shooting performance alone in the first two games made it painfully clear that Sensabaugh was too good for Summer League, and for his efforts, he graduated early, sitting out the third game.

He won’t be in Las Vegas, and that was always the plan, so Sensabaugh needs to make sure that he carries through with these lessons as the regular season nears.

Kyle Filipowski

Filipowski would certainly be on an All-SLC Summer League team. He was one of the most consistent and effective players throughout the week, and all the things we thought we knew about him are still true — he’s an excellent passer, a good screener and can score from just about everywhere on the floor.

What he needs is more strength, and he knows it. He knows that when he’s faced with bigger stronger players he struggles, and he knows that it leads to turnovers and missed reads on both ends.

What stands out when talking to his teammates and coaches is that even when Filipowski knows he’s at a strength disadvantage or in any other situation, he is never afraid. He’s not afraid of contact, he’s not afraid of getting dunked on, he’s not afraid of a challenge and he welcomes all of it.

I would love to see the Jazz use Filipowski as a passer even more in the upcoming season, but he’s going to have to prove that he can defend without fouling and without biting on every pump fake if he wants added responsibility.

Cody Williams

Frankly, the Jazz’s 2024 lottery pick still has a very long way to go before he can be considered NBA rotation ready. He needs to be more efficient overall, get stronger, defend better and play with more confidence when he gets an opportunity.

I was a little surprised at how much more athletic he seemed this week compared to what I remember from last season, which leads me to believe that the work in the weight room is really starting to pay off. He also seemed really comfortable being more aggressive with the ball, and those are things I hope to see even more of as the year unfolds.

Isaiah Collier

There is absolutely no doubt that Collier is an exceptional passer and has great vision as a point guard. But the SLC games were a mixed bag at best for the second-year player.

There were moments of great defense and there were times when was absolutely torched. There were nifty and smooth offensive possessions and there were just as many, if not more, that were clunky and downright confusing.

The Jazz coaching staff wanted Collier to put pressure on the defense this week and drive a lot, and he really took that to heart. And Collier can be really good when he is doing that — he’s strong and savvy and fast — but he needs to make sure he doesn’t go in blind. He has to have a plan on those penetrating runs.

Collier might be the lone player from the SLC Summer League that I feel didn’t make a complete impression or reintroduction. I think he was asked to play a little differently than he normally does and he also didn’t seem to be completely himself. So, I’ll reserve my full thoughts until after the Las Vegas games.

Notes