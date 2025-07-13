Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Dëmin (8) brings the ball down court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Egor Demin’s second taste of NBA Summer League action is in the books.

The former BYU star played 27 minutes for the Brooklyn Nets Sunday night in Las Vegas, scoring 12 points with four rebounds, four assists and a steal in a 102-96 loss to the Washington Wizards.

Demin shot 4 of 13 from the field, with all 12 of his points coming from four made 3-pointers.

Across two Summer League outings, Demin is averaging 10 points per game on 33% shooting. Of his 18 shot attempts, 15 have come from behind the arc.

Demin — who averaged 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Cougars — was selected No. 8 overall by the Nets in last month’s NBA draft.

He was the first of five total first-round selections by Brooklyn, all of whom are playing in the Summer League.

Egor Demin’s upcoming NBA Summer League games