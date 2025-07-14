Utah Utes assistant head coach and offensive line coach Jim Harding talks with white team players during the Utah Utes’ 22 Forever spring game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 19, 2025. Brice Tucker, Deseret News
By Brandon Judd

The University of Utah’s top-rated commit in its 2026 recruiting class just got an upgrade.

On Monday, offensive tackle Kelvin Obot was bumped up to a five-star recruit ranking by Rivals and moved up two spots to the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2026 class in that recruiting service’s rankings.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Obot, an offensive tackle out of Fruitland, Idaho, who plays for former Ute great Jordan Gross, committed to Utah on July 1.

At the time, he was rated a four-star prospect by every major recruiting service and a four-star OT in 247 Sports’ composite rankings, which factor in ratings from 247 Sports, On3, Rivals and ESPN.

Obot is one of 12 five-star recruits in the updated Rivals 300 rankings.

“We’ve loved the Idaho native’s junior film since last October. Obot shows outstanding functional athleticism and is a dominant player against weaker competition,” Rivals wrote about Obot.

“Since February, we’ve nailed down verified measurements and Obot is bigger than expected, checking in at north of 6-foot-5.5 and 300 pounds with plus length. We feel like the great film, stellar movement skills, projectable frame, and multi-sport background (53-1 foot shot put throw this spring) give him one of the higher upsides at offensive tackle in the cycle.”

Rivals gives Obot a 98 rating as a recruit, and he is the highest-rated recruit committed to a Big 12 program.

Soon after Obot committed to Kyle Whittingham’s program, CBS Sports graded Idaho’s top recruit in the 2026 class as a “game-changer.”

“Forget trying to buy premium offensive tackles in the transfer portal. Utah is one of the few programs that seems committed to developing them in-house,” 247 Sports’ Andrew Ivins wrote for CBS Sports, in scoring Obot’s commitment to Utah.

