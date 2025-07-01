Utah Utes assistant head coach and offensive line coach Jim Harding talks with white team players during the Utah Utes’ 22 Forever spring game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

The Utes have a need at offensive tackle next season, with Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu potentially being selected in the first round of 2026 NFL draft.

A potential replacement for the two Ute stars next season?

Four-star offensive tackle Kelvin Obot, who announced his commitment to Utah on Tuesday and is a huge get for offensive line coach Jim Harding.

Obot — 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds — is ranked as the No. 9 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, the No. 1 prospect from the state of Idaho, and the No. 131 player nationally, according to 247Sports’ composite rating, which takes into account ratings by 247Sports, Rivals, On3 and ESPN.

Obot had a laundry list of offers, including Michigan, Oregon, Nebraska, Michigan State, BYU, Florida, Ohio State, Tennessee, USC, Washington and Wisconsin.

He took visits to Michigan, Oregon, Nebraska, Michigan State and Utah before making his final decision.

Obot already has college size and athleticism, and it shows in his tape, where he’s either pancaking defensive linemen or pushing them around with ease.

He also competed in shot put and discus, winning state championships in both.

Harding has shown a propensity to start freshmen if they’re talented enough, so Obot could see immediate playing time with a good camp in his first year at Utah.

With a 0.9406 composite rating, Obot becomes not only Utah’s highest-rated commitment in the 2026 class, but one of the Utes’ top commits of all time.

Obot ranks No. 9 on Utah’s all-time commit list, according to 247Sports, just behind current Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles, who had a composite rating of 0.9462 out of Snow College.