Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) and Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) celebrate after a touchdown by Parks during a game against TCU at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

The University of Utah has had 10 former players taken in the first round of the NFL draft, including four over the past 13 years.

The Utes even had a No. 1 overall selection, when quarterback Alex Smith went first overall to the San Francisco 49ers in the 2005 draft.

Utah, though, has never had two players taken in the first round in the same year.

Based on recent 2026 NFL mock drafts, there’s a chance Utah could make history next year.

That’s because two Utes offensive tackles, Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu, are being projected as first-round selections next April by a variety of draft experts.

If that were to happen, both linemen would be leaving Utah early — Lomu will be a redshirt sophomore in 2025, while Fano will be a junior.

While it’s too early in the process to accurately determine if Lomu and Fano would ultimately declare for the 2026 NFL draft, these mock drafts show the talent Utah has at both tackles heading into the 2025 season.

Here’s a look at 12 2026 mock drafts and where they have Fano and Lomu going in the first round of the 2026 draft, noting that Fano shows up in 10 of the mock drafts and Lomu in four.

Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu celebrates a big play during game against Southern Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Sophia Kuder/Utah Athletics

Fano: No. 12, Seattle Seahawks

What Reid said about Fano: “He has light feet in pass protection and gave up only one sack last season. He has played both left and right tackle in college and could even slide inside to guard in the NFL. Fano would be a great fit in a zone-blocking scheme because of his ability to make effective blocks in space.”

Lomu: No. 23, Los Angeles Rams

What Reid said about Lomu: “Lomu’s game centers on his power profile and wide body, which he uses to generate movement at the point of attack. He could still add weight to his frame (6-6, 304 pounds) and is expected to make a major leap in his second college season. His playing style, build and progression are reminiscent of Colts left tackle Bernhard Raimann.”

Fano: No. 8, Cleveland Browns

What Edwards said about Fano: “Fano is an incredibly athletic right tackle who would benefit by adding more mass. The idea would be Cleveland flipping him to the left side; a strategy that did not exactly work out with former first-round pick Jedrick Wills.”

Lomu: No. 23, San Francisco 49ers

What Edwards said about Lomu: “Lomu looks the part of a big-time NFL left tackle. The 2026 NFL draft would be his first year of eligibility, so there is physical maturation that is still taking place. There are glimpses of some advanced technical work and Lomu could be a part of a strong offensive tackle class."

Fano: No. 3, New York Giants

What Brugler said about Fano: “Fano has first-round feet and was equally effective in pass protection and as a run blocker last season.”

Lomu: Not included

Of note: Brugler had another Utah tie, BYU defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa, taken No. 29 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in his mock draft. Tanuvasa transferred to BYU this offseason after three years at Utah.

Fano: No. 11, Seattle Seahawks

What Chadwick and Wasserman said about Fano: “Fano led all FBS tackles with a 93.0 PFF overall grade this past season, mainly due to his dominance in the run game. The Utah native’s 93.6 PFF run-blocking grade was the best in the country by more than three points.

“Fano is no slouch as a pass protector, either, earning a top-30 PFF pass-blocking grade among Power Four tackles (79.5). While some length concerns could push him inside to guard in the NFL, he is still an elite athlete with dominant tape as just a true sophomore.”

Lomu: Not included

Fano: No. 10, Los Angeles Rams

What Sobleski said about Fano: “Spencer Fano has played both tackle spots at Utah but broke out last season while taking all but one of his snaps on the right side, according to Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema and Max Chadwick."

Lomu: Not included

Fano: No. 23, San Francisco 49ers

Lomu: Not included

Fano: No. 13, New England Patriots

What Easterling said about Fano: “Fano has a ton of upside thanks to his size, athleticism and physicality, and he’s already got plenty of starts under his belt at both tackle spots.”

Lomu: Not included

Fano: No. 22, Los Angeles Chargers

What Pro Football Network said about Fano: “Though Spencer Fano played tackle in college, he projects best as an NFL guard. He’s physical, mobile, and technically sound — traits that could translate to immediate value inside."

Lomu: No. 17, Houston Texans

What Pro Football Network said about Lomu: “Caleb Lomu is a smooth left tackle who only allowed two sacks on 425 pass-blocking snaps in 2024. His hand timing, balance and range in pass protection make him a top tackle prospect, especially if he continues to bulk up.”

Fano: No. 20, Houston Texans

What Rang said about Fano: “With experience at both left and right tackle, Fano engages defenders with excellent knee bend and light feet, showing the ability to block on an island.”

Lomu: Not included

Fano: Not included

Lomu: No. 8, Carolina Panthers

Fano: No. 8, Cleveland Browns

What College Sports Network said about Fano: “The Utah tackle graded out as one of the top run- and pass-blocking lineman in all of college football in 2024; nothing less is expected come 2025 and he’ll hear his name called within the top 10.”

Lomu: No. 11, Seattle Seahawks

What College Sports Network said about Lomu: “Lomu is extremely physical at the point of attack and could be the franchise LT for the foreseeable future.”

Fano: Not included

Lomu: Not included