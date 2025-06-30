Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles cheers in a huddle with kids at his Youth Football Camp at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Former Utah offensive tackle Garett Bolles’ teenage years were anything but idyllic.

Growing up in Lehi, Bolles had a troubled youth. He was kicked out of multiple schools, failing classes and had used drugs at times. He was arrested in 2010 for vandalizing Lehi High — Westlake High’s rival school.

He graduated from Westlake in 2011, but two months after that, his father kicked him out of the house — he couldn’t tolerate Bolles’ behavior any longer.

Suddenly, Bolles was sitting on a curb in Lehi with his belongings in garbage bags and nowhere to go.

Bolles’ former lacrosse coach, Greg Freeman, was driving by and saw him on the curb. He and his wife, Emily, offered him a lifeline — a place to stay.

Bolles knew that if he went back to his old ways, that he would be kicked out of the Freemans’ house. But he was committed to turning his life around.

In many ways, it was Utah’s version of “The Blind Side.”

He started working for Greg as a garage door technician, went back to church, and eventually decided to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in Colorado Springs. Once he returned home from his mission, he enrolled at Snow College and started playing football again.

The physical gifts were always there for Bolles, and with hard work, dedication and discipline in every aspect of his life — including academics, which were always hard for Bolles due to his ADHD — he started to shine.

He played in Ephraim for two seasons, winning the Western State Football League Offensive Player of the Year award in 2015 — a rare feat for an offensive lineman.

After winning the WSFL championship in 2015 — the Badgers finished the season No. 2 in the junior college rankings — Bolles had offers from a number of schools, including Oregon, Arkansas, Michigan State, BYU, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ole Miss.

Bolles decided to stay home in Utah and be coached by Jim Harding.

“Coach Harding means everything. Just the O-line coach that he is with the Xs and Os, but not only that, but the relationship that he has with us on a very, very personal level,” Bolles told the Deseret News this week.

“When you’re that type of guy and the love that you have for your players, you want to play for him. And he’s given me everything. He’s given me a voice, he’s made me the player I’m today, and I’m beyond grateful to have a mentor like that in my corner.”

You know the rest of the story. Bolles was dominant during his lone season at Utah in 2016, especially in run blocking, and helped the Utes to a 9-4 record.

He was drafted with the 20th pick of the 2017 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos, walking across the stage to greet commissioner Roger Goodell with his son, Kingston in his arms.

It was the culmination of a dream for Bolles, and a crowning moment, considering everything he went through in his teenage years.

But the realities of life in the NFL would soon set in.

Bolles started every game at left tackle for the Broncos his rookie season, and while he played well enough to continue starting, he frustrated fans — and general manager John Elway — for his propensity to get flagged for holding.

Bolles continued his solid play throughout the next two years, but in 2020, the final year of his rookie contract, he headed into the season without a contract extension, with the Broncos essentially asking Bolles to prove his worth.

That he did.

2020 was the best year of Bolles’ career, according to Pro Football Focus’s grading system. Bolles cut his penalties down from 17 in 2019 to just seven (three of those were declined or offset) and allowed zero sacks. He was equally as effective in run blocking.

Bolles was named to the All-Pro second team after his performance in 2020.

Denver rewarded him with a four-year, $68 million contract.

“It’s all about consistency. It’s all about continuing to work hard day in and day out. And the more consistency you have, the better you are and the more that you can stay in the league and be the best,” Bolles said.

While Bolles faced a setback after suffering a broken leg five weeks into the season in 2022, he came back as good as ever, turning in solid performances in 2023 and 2024.

Last season, while protecting quarterback Bo Nix, Bolles went to the playoffs for the first time in his career.

This offseason, the Broncos gave him a four-year, $82 million contract extension, essentially guaranteeing that the 33-year-old will be a Bronco for life.

“The moment means everything. Just being able to stay with the Broncos, to finish out my career is exactly what I wanted. And I’m just super grateful and beyond to be a Bronco for the remainder of my life,” Bolles said.

While getting ready for the upcoming season with the Broncos, Bolles returned to his hometown to host his fifth annual free youth football camp at Skyridge High, with over 300 kids from third to eighth grade participating.

“Utah’s home. It’s always good to give back to this generation and see all my loved ones and family here,” Bolles said. “It is just amazing to do these things. This is a camp that I started here and I’m looking forward to just continuing to build this. We have about 300-plus kids here today, and it’s awesome, man. It’s truly amazing.”

Through his GB3 Foundation, Bolles helps kids with learning disabilities “find success through mentors in educational strategies, spiritual and mental well-being, whole body nutrition and physical health for the purpose of equipping them to live their dream,” according to his foundation’s website.

He also helps mentor kids in the juvenile prison system and helps families with children diagnosed with Childhood Apraxia of Speech, which his son, Kingston, has.

While standing in front of a backdrop featuring a triangle logo that says “Faith, Family, Football,” Bolles spoke about the importance of giving back to youth.

“It’s all about free. I don’t want to charge these kids. I want these kids to experience what I experience, and that’s being around NFL players and future coaches that have changed my life forever,” Bolles said. “So when you have those experiences as a young kid, it can mean everything to them.”

Two of the camp coaches helping out Bolles during his camp were a pair of Ute offensive tackles that could be joining him in the NFL next year — Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu.

“We have great conversations. They’re the next generation of Utah talent in the NFL, and I’m beyond grateful to be able to watch them live their dream and to continue to be who they are. I’m just so excited to see their future,” Bolles said.

Bolles returns to Rice-Eccles Stadium when his football schedule allows him to, and watches the Utes on Saturday every single week, cheering on his alma mater.

“I’m a Utah man until I die,” Bolles said.

From being kicked out of his house to becoming the current longest-tenured member of the Denver Broncos, it’s been quite a journey for Bolles, who starts his ninth year in the NFL this fall.

“It feels great, man. It just feels like this is home and it is what it is, and Denver wanted me there. I wanted to be there. My family’s there. Denver’s home to me, and I’m beyond grateful to be a Bronco, and I’m just excited to see what the future holds,” Bolles said.