Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Dëmin (8) brings the ball down court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Las Vegas.

When his team needed him most, Egor Demin delivered.

The Brooklyn Nets earned their first Summer League victory Wednesday against Orlando in Las Vegas, with Demin hitting three consecutive 3-pointers in the final minutes to help push the Nets toward the 94-90 finish line.

During the final 4:30 of play, Demin was the only Nets player to make a shot from the floor.

While he did commit six turnovers with no assists, the former BYU star had his best scoring game of the summer, tallying 14 points along with five rebounds and a steal. He shot 5 of 9 on the evening, with a 4 of 8 showing from 3-point range.

Across three Summer League outings, Demin is averaging 11.3 points per game on 41% shooting. Of his 27 shot attempts, 23 have come from behind the arc, where he’s shooting 43%.

Demin — who averaged 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in his lone season at BYU — was selected No. 8 overall by the Nets in last month’s NBA draft.

He was the first of five total first-round selections by Brooklyn, all of whom have played in the Summer League.