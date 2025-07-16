There are a lot of unknowns about Utah State football right now.
With a largely remade roster, a new coaching staff and a concerted effort by Bronco Mendenhall to keep things under wraps in order to prevent tampering and with that the loss of key players, not much is known about the Aggies ahead of the 2025 season.
After four seasons at Utah State, a lot it known about safety Ike Larsen, though. The Cache Valley product has been a star for the Aggies since his redshirt freshman season in 2022.
With a team full of unknowns, Larsen is, unsurprisingly, the Aggies’ lone representative on the 2025 preseason All-Mountain West football team.
Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen — an American Fork High School product — was tabbed as the MWC offensive player of the year, while San Diego State edge rush Trey White was picked as the preseason defensive player of the year.
In total, 35% of the preseason all-conference team was Boise State players (10 of 28). San Diego State and San Jose State were also well represented (three players apiece).
2025 Mountain West Football preseason all-conference team
Offensive Player of the Year: Maddux Madsen, Jr., QB, Boise State
Defensive Player of the Year: Trey White, Jr., EDGE, San Diego State
Special Teams Player of the Year: Gabe Plascencia, Sr., PK, San Diego State
Offense
- QB Maddux Madsen Jr. Boise State
- WR Latrell Caples Gr. Boise State
- WR Pofele Ashlock Jr. Hawai‘i
- WR Nick Cenacle Sr. Hawai‘i
- RB Scottre Humphrey Jr. New Mexico
- RB Jai’Den Thomas** Jr. UNLV
- OL Kage Casey* Jr. Boise State
- OL Mason Randolph Sr. Boise State
- OL Peseti Lapuaho Sr. San José State
- OL Caden Barnett Sr. Wyoming
- OL Jack Walsh** Sr. Wyoming
- TE Matt Lauter* Sr. Boise State
Defense
- DL Braxton Fely** Sr. Boise State
- DL Jayden Virgin-Morgan* Jr. Boise State
- DL Trey White* Jr. San Diego State
- DL Gafa Faga Sr. San José State
- LB Marco Notarainni* Sr. Boise State
- LB Tano Letuli Jr. San Diego State
- LB Jordan Pollard* Sr. San José State
- LB Marsel McDuffie Sr. UNLV
- DB Ty Benefield Jr. Boise State
- DB A’Marion McCoy Gr. Boise State
- DB Al’zillion Hamilton Sr. Fresno State
- DB Ike Larsen Sr. Utah State
Specialists
- P Luke Freer** Sr. Air Force
- PK Gabe Plascencia** Sr. San Diego State
- PR Marcus Bellon Sr. Nevada
- KR Abraham Williams Sr. New Mexico
* - member of the 2024 All-Mountain West first team
** - member of the 2024 All-Mountain West second team
For Larsen, preseason all-conference honors are more of the same. It is his third consecutive season being named to the team.
Last season, Larsen finished second on Utah State with 80 total tackles (55 solo), including 1.5 tackles for loss. He also registered a team-high nine pass breakups and added an interception. He finished the season with three double-digit tackle games.