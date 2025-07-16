Utah State safety Ike Larsen (6) motions to teammates on defense during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Logan, Utah.

There are a lot of unknowns about Utah State football right now.

With a largely remade roster, a new coaching staff and a concerted effort by Bronco Mendenhall to keep things under wraps in order to prevent tampering and with that the loss of key players, not much is known about the Aggies ahead of the 2025 season.

After four seasons at Utah State, a lot it known about safety Ike Larsen, though. The Cache Valley product has been a star for the Aggies since his redshirt freshman season in 2022.

With a team full of unknowns, Larsen is, unsurprisingly, the Aggies’ lone representative on the 2025 preseason All-Mountain West football team.

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen — an American Fork High School product — was tabbed as the MWC offensive player of the year, while San Diego State edge rush Trey White was picked as the preseason defensive player of the year.

In total, 35% of the preseason all-conference team was Boise State players (10 of 28). San Diego State and San Jose State were also well represented (three players apiece).

Offensive Player of the Year: Maddux Madsen, Jr., QB, Boise State

Defensive Player of the Year: Trey White, Jr., EDGE, San Diego State

Special Teams Player of the Year: Gabe Plascencia, Sr., PK, San Diego State

Offense

QB Maddux Madsen Jr. Boise State

WR Latrell Caples Gr. Boise State

WR Pofele Ashlock Jr. Hawai‘i

WR Nick Cenacle Sr. Hawai‘i

RB Scottre Humphrey Jr. New Mexico

RB Jai’Den Thomas** Jr. UNLV

OL Kage Casey* Jr. Boise State

OL Mason Randolph Sr. Boise State

OL Peseti Lapuaho Sr. San José State

OL Caden Barnett Sr. Wyoming

OL Jack Walsh** Sr. Wyoming

TE Matt Lauter* Sr. Boise State

Defense

DL Braxton Fely** Sr. Boise State

DL Jayden Virgin-Morgan* Jr. Boise State

DL Trey White* Jr. San Diego State

DL Gafa Faga Sr. San José State

LB Marco Notarainni* Sr. Boise State

LB Tano Letuli Jr. San Diego State

LB Jordan Pollard* Sr. San José State

LB Marsel McDuffie Sr. UNLV

DB Ty Benefield Jr. Boise State

DB A’Marion McCoy Gr. Boise State

DB Al’zillion Hamilton Sr. Fresno State

DB Ike Larsen Sr. Utah State

Specialists

P Luke Freer** Sr. Air Force

PK Gabe Plascencia** Sr. San Diego State

PR Marcus Bellon Sr. Nevada

KR Abraham Williams Sr. New Mexico

* - member of the 2024 All-Mountain West first team

** - member of the 2024 All-Mountain West second team

For Larsen, preseason all-conference honors are more of the same. It is his third consecutive season being named to the team.

Last season, Larsen finished second on Utah State with 80 total tackles (55 solo), including 1.5 tackles for loss. He also registered a team-high nine pass breakups and added an interception. He finished the season with three double-digit tackle games.