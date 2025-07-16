Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) dribbles the ball down the court during an NBA Salt Lake City Summer League game between the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 7, 2025.

On a night where none of the Jazz’s 2025 draft picks suited up, it was Utah’s 2024 first rounders who stole the show.

Cody Williams and Isaiah Collier combined for 40 points in the Jazz’s 86-76 victory over the Washington Wizards Wednesday night, giving Utah its first win of this year’s Las Vegas Summer League.

Williams scored 23 points on 9 of 16 shooting with two rebounds, two assists and two steals. He also hit three 3-pointers and finished with a team-high plus/minus of +15 across 29 minutes of action.

Collier added another 17 points on 7 of 17 shooting with two rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Aside from Williams and Collier, the Jazz received a 10-point, six assist effort from Elijah Harkless, while former Oral Roberts and Texas standout Max Abmas added 15 points off the bench.

The Wizards were led by 25 points from AJ Johnson, with former Weber State star Dillon Jones scoring 12 points as well. Against the Jazz, Washington shot just 20% from 3-point range and turned the ball over 17 times.

The Jazz’s next Summer League contest will come against the Chicago Bulls Friday at 6 p.m. MDT.