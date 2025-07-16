Salt Lake City firefighters hoist up new signage before a press conference announcing the Utah Hockey Club is changing their name to Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The NHL released its 2025-26 season schedule Wednesday morning. Here are some key dates Utah Mammoth fans should circle on their calendars.

Season opener: Oct. 9 @ Colorado Avalanche

There’s potential for a bitter rivalry between the Mammoth and their closest divisional opponents, the Colorado Avalanche. Fans won’t have to wait long this year to see that action. They also play each other in Salt Lake City on Oct. 21.

It’s also Colorado’s home opener. Utah played in four home openers last year and finished with a 3-0-1 record.

Utah’s opening week consists of two additional road games against Central Division opponents before their own home opener: Oct. 11 at Nashville and Oct. 13 in Chicago.

Home opener: Oct. 15 vs. Calgary Flames

With a number of concerts clogging up the Delta Center during the opening week of the NHL season, Mammoth fans will have to wait a little more than a week to see their team play at home.

It will be the first regular-season game at the new-and-improved Delta Center. They’ll play two preseason games there beforehand.

The Flames are among the four teams that have yet to beat Utah (along with the Vancouver Canucks, Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres).

This homestand will also include games against the San Jose Sharks, Boston Bruins and the Avalanche, as mentioned above.

New Year’s Day game

The Mammoth’s annual New York road trip will happen at the turn of the calendar. They face the New York Islanders in an afternoon game on Jan. 1, followed by an afternoon game against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 3. They’ll then take on the New York Rangers on Jan. 5.

Olympic break: Feb. 5-24

For the first time since 2014, the NHL is permitting its players to compete in the Olympics. Although no Mammoth players have officially been named to their respective countries’ teams, a number of them very well could, including:

JJ Peterka (Germany)

Karel Vejmelka (Czechia)

Clayton Keller (USA)

Logan Cooley (USA)

Dylan Guenther (Canada)

Olli Määttä (Finland)

Kevin Stenlund (Sweden)

Julian Lutz (Germany)

Maksymilian Szuber (Germany)

Gregor Biber (Austria)

The United States men’s team has not won gold at the tournament since 1980, and has not medaled at all since 2010.

Notable opponents coming to town

If you want to see the league’s best players in action, here’s when they’ll be at the Delta Center:

Back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers: Dec. 10

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: March 24; April 7

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins: March 14

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals: March 26

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs: Jan. 13

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche: Oct. 21; Feb. 25

Season-ending stretch

As usual, the season ends with a plethora of games against potential playoff spot rivals. Of their final 15 games, 13 are against Western Conference teams, most of which were in last season’s wild card race.

Five of Utah’s final six games will be at home.