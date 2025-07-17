Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson looks to pass during game against Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Ames, Iowa.

Editor’s note: Third in a series previewing each team in the Big 12 in 2025.

After back-to-back losing seasons, including a 3-9 campaign in 2023, Baylor coach Dave Aranda appeared to be on the hot seat after starting the 2024 season with a 2-4 record.

Aranda was coaching for his job, and the team was fighting to turn around the season.

Then, Baylor’s offense, led by quarterback Sawyer Robertson, started clicking, and the defense started playing better as well, and the Bears rallied to win six games in a row to close the regular season out with an 8-4 record.

Despite losing to LSU in the Texas Bowl, Baylor’s regular-season finish gave the Bears a winning season and set the table for this season, which could have Baylor competing for a Big 12 title again.

Robertson, who threw for 3,071 yards and 28 touchdowns with eight interceptions last season, should take another step forward in his junior season and be among the best quarterbacks in the conference.

Baylor returns four starting offensive linemen up front, plus another — Kaden Sieracki — that played in 13 games and started three last season.

“I feel good. It’s the most depth of any team I’ve been a part of and I think the ability for guys to have to push themselves to improve and to be focused and detailed,” Aranda said. “Their work every day is the best it’s ever been, and it’s because there’s dudes right behind them that are pushing them, trying to take that job.

“I think that’s true at every position, but think that’s for sure true on the O-line.”

Running back Bryson Washington returns, giving Baylor some true star power in the backfield. A season ago, in his redshirt freshman campaign, Washington rushed for 1,028 yards and 12 TDs in 11 games. Add in Dawson Pendergrass, who rushed for 671 yards and six TDs, and Baylor may have one of the strongest backfields in the conference.

“I think Bryson and Dawson ... feel really strong about a really effective 1-2 punch, and kind of is the heartbeat of our team,” Aranda said.

Sixth-year receiver Ashtyn Hawkins, who transferred from Texas State to Baylor last season and finished second on the team in receiving yardage, hasn’t been cleared by the NCAA for this season, but the Bears bring back leading receiver Josh Cameron (750 yards, 10 TDs) and added Texas State’s Kole Wilson (630 yards, four TDs).

On defense, which needs to take a step forward this season, the Bears’ strength is at linebacker.

Keaton Thomas was the key to the Bears’ defense last season, totaling 106 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a pick as he earned first-team All-BIg 12 honors. Also back is STAR linebacker Carl Williams (31 tackles, one sack), plus the Bears added FIU’s Travion Barnes (59 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions, who was named Conference USA’s defensive player of the year.

Other key pieces include defensive end Jackie Marshall (78.4 PFF grade, three sacks) and cornerback Caden Jenkins, and Oregon transfer defensive end Emar’rion Winston.

New this season on the defensive staff is Carson Hall (outside linebackers coach) and Paul Gonzales (cornerbacks coach).

If Baylor can improve defensively this season, combined with a potent offense, the Bears could be in the mix for their first Big 12 title since 2021.

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda speaks during the Big 12 football media days in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. | AP

“I feel good about the direction of the team. It’s a talented team and it’s a hard-working team and it is a team that’s hungry,” Aranda said.

“I think it’s a team that is really buying and working hard for respect. And so, from the very beginning in January, there’s been some additions from the portal and the high school class and there’s been a few changes on defense with the staff and the gelling of all that’s been really strong.”

Baylor Bears 2025 preview

2024 record: 8-5 (6-2 Big 12)

Utah ties

None

2025 Schedule