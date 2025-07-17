Wyndham Clark tees off on the fourth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Oakmont, Pa.

It’s safe to say Wyndham Clark won’t be playing at Oakmont again any time soon.

Clark has been banned from the prestigious Pittsburgh-area golf course following an incident at last month’s U.S. Open, according to a report from Golf Digest.

An enraged Clark reportedly damaged the 121-year-old locker room at Oakmont after missing the cut by one stroke at the U.S. Open.

Oakmont’s decision to ban Clark was shared with club members in a letter sent by Oakmont president John Lynch, which was obtained and published by Golf Digest.

“Following multiple discussions with the USGA and the OCC Board, a decision has been made that Mr. Clark will no longer be permitted on OCC property,” Lynch said in the letter, according to Golf Digest.

“Reinstatement would be contingent upon Mr. Clark fulfilling a number of specific conditions, including full repayment for damages, a meaningful contribution to a charity of the Board’s choosing, and the successful completion of counseling and/or anger management sessions.”

This is not Clark’s first instance of recent questionable behavior. At the PGA Championship in May, he threw his driver and destroyed a sign that displayed an advertisement for T-Mobile, one of Clark’s most notable sponsors.

“I’ve had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year some lows,” Clark told reporters at the Travelers Championship, per ESPN. “I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I’m very sorry for what happened. But I’d also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of the year and things that come up.”

Clark is currently tied for 28th place in the World Ranking. He has three career PGA Tour wins, including the 2023 U.S. Open Championship.